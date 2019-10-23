Connelly, Moccia exchange barbs over missed meetings

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Connelly, Moccia exchange barbs over missed meetings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Two candidates running for public office in this year’s municipal election have exchanged letters to the editor that will run in tomorrow’s Ridgefield Press.

Dick Moccia, Republican candidate for first selectman and former mayor of Norwalk, replied to a letter from Board of Selectmen candidate Sean Connelly that attacked Moccia’s attendance at Board of Finance meetings over the last two years.

Connelly and Moccia both currently serve on the finance board.

In a letter titled “Where is Mr. Moccia?” Connelly pointed out that Moccia did not attend the Oct. 15 Board of Finance meeting. Moccia responded that he was at a debate with First Selectman Rudy Marconi that night at Ballard Green.

“I think that was an important reason to miss,” Moccia wrote.

Moccia also took umbrage with Connelly’s claims that he had missed eight meetings in his two-year term.

“That’s far more missed meetings than all other board members combined,” wrote Connelly, a Democrat. “Mr. Moccia skipped the most important several days of budget discussions when he was out on a planned vacation this spring.”

Moccia responded that injuries sustained from a fall were the reason why he missed meetings.

“I reviewed the minutes from the budget discussions and was there for the important votes,” Moccia wrote. “He also knows that I was in a neck brace. When I was able to attend, I had my wife drive me to the meetings.”

To read more of this exchange, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Ridgefield Press.