Connecticut state trooper arrested in 2020 fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper who fired seven gunshots into a car and killed a man in 2020 after a high-speed chase was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the shooting, state police said.
Trooper Brian North turned himself in to the state inspector general at the state police barracks in Bethany at about 7:30 p.m., state police said in a statement. The charges were not immediately announced. Officials said North was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers were suspended.