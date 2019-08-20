Connecticut looks to purchase more offshore wind power

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut is looking to purchase up to 2,000 megawatts of offshore wind power.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Monday it had released a request for proposals for offshore wind power as required by a new state law.

The department says it's the state's first solicitation dedicated specifically to offshore wind development. It says the timing aligns with a similar offshore wind solicitation by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.

Connecticut already plans to purchase about 300 megawatts of offshore wind power from the Revolution Wind project, which is planned for federal waters south of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says the new request represents "the future of the state's environmental, energy and economic potential."

Bids are due by Sept. 30.