Connecticut Senate approves legal marijuana bill

The Connecticut Senate early Tuesday narrowly approved a long-awaited bill that would legalize the recreational use of cannabis in the state after years of failed efforts in both chambers to pass the legislation.
The 19-17 vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate came just before 2 a.m. and hours after lawmakers announced they had reached a compromise on how to ensure the new industry will benefit those residents adversely affected by the nation's war on drugs. Six Democrats voted against the proposal.