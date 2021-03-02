Ms President US held its seventh session Feb. 19 focusing on the workings of the federal government with special guest speakers U.S. House Rep. Jahana Hayes, 5th Congressional District, and Director of Operations at the House of Representatives, Annmarie Goyzueta, who spoke with the girls and their mentors via Zoom.
Each meeting starts with an interactive activity, and this one involved working with mentors to decode license plates spelling out the Preamble of the Constitution. Participants were asked questions about the purpose of each branch. Maggie Fleuette correctly answered the question of which branch of government has the most power. She stated confidently, “None. That’s called checks and balances. They are all equal.”