Congresswoman Deb Haaland up in money race for reelection

U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of Albuquerque, N.M., seeks support from local party delegates at the Democratic Party preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Candidates for open congressional and Senate seats underwent the first test of their political might as the Democratic and Republican parties of New Mexico held statewide conventions. The conventions decide the ballot order for candidates in the state's primary election on June 2. less U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of Albuquerque, N.M., seeks support from local party delegates at the Democratic Party preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Candidates for open congressional ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Congresswoman Deb Haaland up in money race for reelection 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congresswoman Deb Haaland is maintaining a comfortable lead in the money race for re-election for her Albuquerque seat.

Federal campaign election records show the Albuquerque Democrat raised $243,439 during the first three months of 2020. Her campaign also reported having $326,611 cash-on-hand.

Three Republicans are vying to seek the GOP nomination to challenge her.

Republican dairy farmer Jared Vander Dussen reported raising $30,025 and had $106,456 cash-on-hand.

Retired police officer Michelle Garcia Holmes pulled in $13,682 and had $125,947 cash-on-hand.

Former Democrat-turn-Republican Brett Kokinadis reported raising $375 and had $6,645 cash-on-hand.

Haaland is serving in her first term in Congress. She is one of the first Native American females in the U.S. House.