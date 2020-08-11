Congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky congressman says he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and plans to donate his plasma.

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie made the comments Friday on the radio show of political commentator Glenn Beck, the Courier-Journal reported.

Massie said he took a coronavirus test and an antibody test at the end of July and received a positive result last week for the latter.

“I’ve had the ‘rona, and I have recovered from it,” Massie told Beck.

At least 11 members of Congress are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Massie said he is “convinced” he had it in January while Congress was adjourned for the holidays. Massie described being sick with a fever, sore throat and low energy, which are symptoms of COVID-19.

“I went to the doctor — I hadn’t been to the doctor for sickness in like 10 or 15 years. That’s how sick I have to be to go to the doctor,” Massie said, “And I said, ‘look, I gotta go back to Congress, give me whatever you got,’ and they gave me a strong antibiotic, shot in an antihistamine and I was feeling better within a day.”

Massie, who is running for his fifth term to represent the 4th District, said he is happy to donate his plasma.

