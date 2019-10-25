Congressman Jim Himes to host Ridgefield town hall meeting Nov. 9

Congressman Jim Himes will host a town hall meeting at the Ridgefield Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The congressman will also hold town hall meetings in Trumbull and Darien in November. The goal of the meetings is to share an update from his recent work in Congress and to gather input from constituents. All constituents are encouraged to attend.

“As Congress deliberates on how to lower prescription drug costs, combat climate change, reduce our national deficit, prevent future gun violence, address our broken immigration system and much more, I want to hear your thoughts and ideas on these and the other important issues we are facing as a country,” Himes said. “Hearing from you makes me a better representative, and I hope you will join me at one of my upcoming town halls.”

Constituents may RSVP by calling 203-333-6600 or by emailing Himes.RSVP@mail.house.gov. RSVPs are encouraged, but not required.