Congressman Himes visits Yanity Gym vaccination clinic in Ridgefield Greg Marku March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 4:56 p.m.
First Selectman Rudy Marconi, left, shows U.S. Representative Jim Himes, center, and Theresa Santoro, President and CEO of RVNA Health, right, COVID data he gets from a retired data scientist from Ridgefield, during a visit to the Yanity Gym vaccination clinic on March 25.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes, right, talks with Theresa Santoro, President and CEO of RVNA Health, during a visit to Ridgefield's vaccination clinic on March 25.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes, right, talks with volunteer Kristen Hoban, of Ridgefield, during a visit to the town's vaccination clinic on March 25.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes talks with nurse Barbara Hartman, of Ridgefield, during a visit to a vaccination clinic to the town's vaccination clinic on March 25.
Leslie Purwin LPN, of Southbury, spoke with U.S. Representative Jim Himes during his visit to the town's vaccination clinic on March 25.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes talks with Theresa Santoro, President and CEO of RVNA Health, during a visit to the town's vaccination clinic on March 25.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes, right, talks with First Selectman Rudy Marconi, left, during a visit to the town's vaccination clinic on March 25.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes, right, is greeted by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, left, during a visit to the town's vaccination clinic on March 25.
RIDGEFIELD — On Thursday, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-4) visited Ridgefield’s vaccination clinic at Yanity Gym. First Selectman Rudy Marconi was also present to meet with volunteers, members of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) and other members of the community.
Himes was introduced to the process that community members follow when getting the vaccine, examined the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) and spoke with volunteers who were dedicating their time to the clinic. The congressman was also able to see the success Ridgefield has had in administering vaccinations over the past two months.