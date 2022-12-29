Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield ushers in the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah, otherwise known as the Festival of Lights, was ushered in at Congregation Shir Shalom on Peaceable Street on Dec. 18. The festival commemorates a small band of faithful but poorly armed Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, who defeated one of the mightiest armies on earth against all odds, and drove the Greeks from the land, reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and rededicated it to the service of God.

When they sought to light the Temple’s Menorah (the seven-branched candelabrum), they found only a single cruse of olive oil that had escaped contamination by the Greeks. Miraculously, they lit the menorah and the one-day supply of oil lasted for eight days, until new oil could be prepared under conditions of ritual purity.