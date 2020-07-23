Confirmed virus cases rise above 28,800 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma surpassed 28,800 Thursday and the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness, increased by three, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department reported 28,802 cases and 477 deaths. The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Also Thursday, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association said fall sports, including football, are expected to start on time despite the virus.

OSSAA executive director David Jackson said the organization will be prepared to make contingency plans if the virus spikes, including shortening seasons or moving all sports to the spring.

