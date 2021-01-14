Confirmation hearing postponed for Biden's intel chief pick

Carolyn Kaster/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden's pick for national intelligence director has been postponed until next week, according to leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Avril Haines, a former CIA deputy director and former deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, was to have appeared Friday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. But the evening before the hearing, it was postponed until next week after at least one of the committee members objected to holding it on an expedited basis, according to a person who was not authorized to discuss the delay by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.