Condo association gets a new name

Prospect Woods Condominium Association, Inc. has announced a name change for its community, located at 120 Prospect St., Ridgefield.

Effective immediately, Quail Ridge II has been renamed Prospect Woods.

In an anouncement, the association said the new name is reflective of its unique location as a secluded hillside retreat, yet just a short walk to downtown Ridgefield.

The condos are surrounded on all sides by open space and adjacent to the 2.3-mile Rail Trail. For more information about Prospect Woods and its amenities, visit www.prospectwoods.com.