Concerts, art openings and plays happening this weekend

Unity in Diversity

The Unity in Diversity exhibit runs July 25 through Sept. 6 at the Bendheim Gallery, Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. For more information, visit greenwichartsociety.org.

Echoes of Sinatra

Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas will be performed on July 25 at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown

Hot Club of Cowtown will perform on July 25 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

The Laramie Project

A staged reading of “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” will be held on July 25 at 8 p.m. at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. The reading is free. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

The Dixie Swim Club

The Dixie Swim Club runs July 26 through Aug. 10 at the Town Players of New Canaan, Powerhouse Theater, Waveny Park, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

Shrek the Musical

Shrek the Musical runs July 26 through Aug. 10 at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information, visit musicalsatrichter.org.

Robert Randolph

Robert Randolph & The Family Band with Donna the Buffalo will perform on July 26 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller will perform on July 26 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $52.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Southern BBQ Cruise

A Southern BBQ Cruise will be held on July 27 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., departing from the Seaport Association dock, 4 North Water Street, Norwalk. Cruise to the Lighthouse on Sheffield Island. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit seaport.org.

Latin Ballroom

Latin Ballroom is on July 27 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Bridgeport’s Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. World-renowned Latin-style ballroom stars, Aleksei Shipilov and Julia Mitina will perform. The dance lesson is at 8 p.m. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308

Killing Mom

A play reading of “Killing Mom” will be performed on July 27 at 3 p.m., at ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. The reading is free. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Mystic Bowie

Mystic Bowie will perform on July 27 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marc Price

Marc Price will perform on July 27 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.