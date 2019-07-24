Concerts and recitals in Fairfield County

Echoes of Sinatra with Steve Kazlauskas, July 25, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 25, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Choral Concert, July 25, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill’s Summer Chorus will sing Dvorak’s Te Deum and Mass in D Major. Free. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Robert Randolph & The Family Band with Donna the Buffalo, July 26, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mystic Bowie, July 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lyle Lovett, July 30 and 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $120-$130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cherish the Ladies, July 30, 7 p.m., CHIRP Concerts: Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, July 31, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

The Brother Brothers, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Echoes of Sinatra, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Corinne Bailey Rae, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Shaun Cassidy, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sam Reider & The Human Hands, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Not-its! — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Mishka, Aug. 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Damn Tall Buildings, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Sean McConnell, Aug. 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dawes, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cris Jacobs, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Suzie Shelton & Band — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

Donavon Frankenreiter with Matt Grundy, Aug. 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Janis Ian, Aug. 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Town Mountain, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

John Mayall, Aug. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Delbert McClinton, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bonerama Plays Zeppelin, Aug. 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NRBQ, Aug. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Sarah Potenza Band, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jojo & the Pinecones — Melissa & Doug Children’s Series, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Levitt Pavilion 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Free. Info: levittpavilion.com.

The Zombies, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Johnny Nicholas, Aug 22, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marcia Ball, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $85-$105. Info: levittpavilion.com/.

The Pine Leaf Boys, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Steeldrivers, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

God Street Wine, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fairfield Counts, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Kicking off this year’s Jazz, Funk and Blues festival. Free. Info: chirpct.org.