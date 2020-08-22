Computers, tablets in short supply in Wichita district

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district has only received two-thirds of the computers and tablets it has ordered to equip students for distance learning because of worldwide supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until the supply and demand problem clears up, the 50,000-student district is prioritizing its distribution of the 8,000 devices it has received out of an order of 24,000. Children learning at home who don’t have computers or internet access are getting first call on the machines, said Superintendent Alicia Thompson. She said there will be enough equipment on hand for all students in need, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Middle and high school students are starting the year online only, the district's board decided Thursday. Younger students can go in-person, although many families are choosing a remote option for them as well.

In June, the school board authorized up to $24 million for a plan to equip all students with an age-appropriate device — mostly Apple iPads and Microsoft Surface laptops — along with internet service at home for those who don’t have it.

“It like the PPE (personal protective equipment) and all the other stuff," said board member Ernestine Krehbiel. “If everybody is ordering something at the same time, then you’re all competing time-wise with all the other districts.”