Computer coding: Ridgefield Parks and Recreation offering

Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is offering computer coding classes at the Recreation Center. Intro to Scratch, for children in kindergarten through second grade, is on Thursdays from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Advanced Programming in Scratch, for kids in third through fifth grade, is on Mondays from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm. You may bring your own laptop/tablet or you may borrow one that will be sanitized before and after every use. Classes start on January 21 and end on March 8.

Your child can try competitive swimming for the first time or grow as a swimmer with our In-House Swim Team. Students who are 7 to 12 years old, practice and refine all four competitive strokes, learn proper starts, turns and dives, improve relay skills, and increase swim endurance. This program culminates in an intra-squad meet. Participants must swim at American Red Cross Level 5 or higher or schedule a swim assessment. The season runs from January 24 to March 7. Team practices will be held on Sundays from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Barlow Mountain pool. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.