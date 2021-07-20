Skip to main content
Competition seeks ideas for bourbon surplus stillage

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentuckians are encouraged to submit proposals for projects that expand the use of bourbon distilling byproduct for a competition at Distillers Grains Symposium on Oct. 25, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

“Our state’s bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate,” Beshear said. “However, it also means a rise in byproduct within the industry, so we are asking people for their best ideas to use this stillage in ways that create jobs and moves Kentucky’s agritech industry forward.”

Five winners will be selected to present to an audience of distillers and industry stakeholders.

Applicants must submit proposals by Aug. 30.