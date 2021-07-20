Competition seeks ideas for bourbon surplus stillage

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentuckians are encouraged to submit proposals for projects that expand the use of bourbon distilling byproduct for a competition at Distillers Grains Symposium on Oct. 25, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

“Our state’s bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate,” Beshear said. “However, it also means a rise in byproduct within the industry, so we are asking people for their best ideas to use this stillage in ways that create jobs and moves Kentucky’s agritech industry forward.”