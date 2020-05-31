Compassion group pays tribute to black lives lost

A tribute to lost blacklives ws set up in front of Ridgefiled Community Center by the Compassionate Ridgefield organization. A tribute to lost blacklives ws set up in front of Ridgefiled Community Center by the Compassionate Ridgefield organization. Photo: Byran Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Byran Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Compassion group pays tribute to black lives lost 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“Racism. It stops with me,” says a banner on Main Street in front of the Ridgefield’s Community Center, the Lounsbury House.

There are pictures of George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hand of a police officer in Minneapolis sparked protests and disorder in cities across the country, and Amaud Arbery, the black man who was shot in Georgia while out running.

Flowers heaped along the fence in front of the Community Center and amid them is a quote from Nelson Mandela’s the Long Walk to Freedom:

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate they can be taught to love,, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

There is an image of four hands of different skin tones clasped together in a sign of strength and unity.

“The banner tribute was created by Compassionate Ridgefield when the idea was made by a Ridgefield resident,” said Carol Mahlstedt of Compassionate Ridgefield. “The idea was motivated by deeply felt compassion and sorrow for all the recent killings of black men and women across our nation and we felt we needed to honor that in some way.”