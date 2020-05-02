Company implodes former power station near Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former power plant in western Indiana has been imploded.

Duke Energy brought down the Wabash River Generating Station Saturday morning, the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reported.

The coal-fired plant had been located about five miles (1.5 meters) north of Terre Haute.

Community leaders had been notified of the implosion, but the event was not publicized to keep onlookers from gathering amid social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Duke Energy spokesman Rick Burger.

The plant began operating in 1953 and was closed in 2016 after Duke decided that upgrading with new pollution controls for current air pollution standards was too expensive.

A 452-foot (137-meter) smokestack was imploded in January 2018.