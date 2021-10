RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A contractor’s failure to follow established safety procedures led to the collapse of a section of a bridge linking North Carolina's mainland to Hatteras Island, killing one worker and injuring another, according to federal regulators.

Capt. Jeff Derringer of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge on April 14 when that section fell approximately 110 feet (33 meters) into Oregon Inlet.