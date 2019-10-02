Company cited for workplace violations at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The contractor overseeing stone restoration on the Missouri state Capitol plans to appeal federal fines for workplace safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommended a total of $19,890 in fines against Chicago-based Bulley & Andrews Masonry Restoration, which is overseeing the $28.69 million restoration of much of the Capitol's exterior stone work.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the company plans to appeal OSHA’s findings.

OSHA cited Bulley & Andrews for four serious violations and issued fines for three of them.

The violations involved occupational noise exposure and violations of standards involving crystalline silica, which is the airborne dust arising from working on the stone.

The Capitol restoration project is on track for completion in late 2020, in time for the January 2021 inaugural ceremonies.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com