Community news features books & breakfast, ballroom dance and tech tutorials to trusts

Ridgefield Library hosts Books & Breakfast event

Non-fictioneers Book Group, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Murder by the Book Mystery Discussion, Thursday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

ARTalk, African American Artists: Self-Determination and Resistance from the Roaring ’20s to 2020 with Dr. Stephanie Sparling Williams, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Books and Breakfast, Monday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Infinite Worlds Book Group, Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Mindfulness and Meditation, Friday, Feb. 5, 12, 19 & 26, 12 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

The Dos and Don’ts of Video Conferencing, online with Peggy Bud, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

World Lit Now! Book Discussion Group, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Job Search Resources, online, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 12 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Critics' Circle Book Discussion, Tuesday, Feb 16, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Beginners, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

A.M. Book Group, Feb. 24, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Intermediate/Advanced, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Two Athletic Women and Their Achievements with Toni McKeen, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Library presents webinar about winter comfort foods

The Ridgefield Library presents Toni McKeen, lecturer on art, history, travel, and genealogy, to give a Zoom talk on comfort foods for winter Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. With the long winter days ahead of us, McKeen will explore tasty comfort foods and their interesting history. She will share why bread, wine, and chestnuts should be at the top of peoples’ list, and will also talk about how foods that are slow cooked, roasted, or baked such as hearty casseroles and warming stews send happiness signals to our brains during cold weather.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282 to register to receive the Zoom link.

Social Media, eBay, iPhone classes and more

Social Media, eBay, iPhone, Windows, and Excel classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on Zoom. Tutorials are also available.

Selling on eBay (Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Tuesday, Feb. 2 and 9 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; $79).

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone (Wednesday, Jan. 27; 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Excel Intermediate (Thursday/Friday, Jan. 28 and 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; $79).

Excel Advanced (Thursday, Feb. 4 and 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.; $79).

Windows 10 (Friday, Jan. 29; 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

Cyber Security (Friday, Feb. 5; 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

PowerPoint (Monday/Tuesday, Feb. 1 and 2; 1 to 3 p.m.; $79).

Using FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter . . . (Wednesday, Feb. 3; 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Intro to LinkedIn (Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

More sections, plus iPad, Excel Intro, Word, Wix Websites, Website Design, Google Docs, Photoshop Elements, and software tutorials are available this winter. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom Dancing, Swing Beginner lessons

Ballroom Dance, Swing Beginner / Brush Up lessons start Wednesday, Feb. 3, in Ridgefield Continuing Education online via Zoom. The lessons allow you to learn and dance in a small space at home. Participants will learn basic ballroom and rhythm patterns in Rumba, Cha-Cha, East Coast Swing and some club style dances. Geared for beginners and for people who have taken lessons in the past. Class size limited. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes. Instructor Natalie Mazzola, a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a dance instructor for many years in this area, is teaching the class.

Class meets four Wednesdays, (Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24) from 8:15 to 9 p.m. and cost $80 per couple. Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over pay $64 per couple. Dance Toning classes start Jan. 25 and Feb. 3. Barre-lates Pilates starts Feb. 2. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information or to register.

Learn about trusts during popular Zoom seminar

Asset Protection Trusts and Revocable Living Trusts is a popular Zoom seminar in the Ridgefield Continuing Education program. Elder Law Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy will explain using Asset Protection Trusts to protect your resources and qualify for Medicaid benefits (for home care or nursing home) in less than five years, and for VA Aid & Attendance pension (up to $2,166/month!).

Also learn how to use Revocable Living Trusts to avoid probate, minimize estate taxes, preserve IRA funds, provide for disabled family members, avoid conservatorship, and protect your estate from your children’s creditors. Retirement Plan Trusts protect your children if they get divorced or sued. Trusts give you protection and control. Additional topics include: Irrevocable Trusts, pros and cons of transferring assets, and new laws regarding powers of attorney and access to digital assets.

Attorney Thomas E. Murphy received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a career in corporate management. He graduated cum laude from Pace University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree and a certificate in health law and policy. Attorney Michele F. Murphy, RN, MSN earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, her Master of Science in nursing from Yale University, and her Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law. Both Attorneys Murphy are also accredited attorneys with Veterans Affairs.

This class meets on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., live and online via the Zoom application. Advance registration is required. The cost is $29. A senior discount and caregiver / relative discount is also available. Visit: https://ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Staging your home, maximizing curb appeal workshop scheduled

How to Stage Your Home and Maximize Curb Appeal for Home Sale is a new Zoom workshop offered to Realtors and homeowners through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Realtor-Owner Debi Orr of Ridgefield's Keller-Williams Realty will show images of well-staged rooms, and answer questions on how to improve the appearance of your rooms. Young’s of Ridgefield will present Fencing and Landscaping ideas which increase the value of any home, and describe their fencing, landscaping and lawn care services which can aid home sellers to maximize a home's curb appeal. Design Educator and Landlord Linda Keefer will offer budget staging and design tips.

This class meets on Monday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $29. A Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.