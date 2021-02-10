Community news: Vaccine info, voice-overs and more

Genealogy courses available

Genealogy is a great hobby to start or expand, particularly during the indoor oriented winter months. These genealogy courses, available online through Ridgefield Continuing Education, provide insights into various records and tips and techniques for searching that will help you save time tracing ancestors.

French and French Canadian Genealogy workshop, taught by Francoise Lampe, who has extensive experience doing genealogical research in the U.S. and abroad, meets Feb. 18 (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; $31) or March 4 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $31) on Zoom. This workshop focuses on resources available online to help you trace your family history in France and in the French Canadian Province of Quebec and highlights the commonality between French and French Canadian church records. The French genealogy section details what vital, census and military records are available from the French archives and how these data bases can be accessed. The French Canadian genealogy section lays out online resources available for the region of Quebec covering the work of earlier genealogists such as Joseph Drouin and Rev. Cyprien Tanguay, the Canadian archives census records and the Quebec notarial records. Specific techniques and challenges of French Canadian genealogy such as “dit-names” are also discussed.

German Genealogy (Feb. 25 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. or March 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and Genealogy for Beginners (April 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon; $49) are also offered. Ridgefield Senior discount available. Advance registration is required. Information is at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Voiceover classes show how to prepare for commericals

Voice-Overs ... “Now is Your Time” is a fun and enlightening class available through Ridgefield Continuing Education that will show you how your could begin using your speaking voice for commercials, films, videos and more. This is a business that you can handle on your own terms, on your own turf, in your own time, and with practically no overhead. Instructor Nicole Porche built her career as a professional film, television, theater and voice-over actor by demystifying the casting process and illuminating the business side of pursuing a creative career. This native New Orleanian has starred in TV series on major networks Lifetime, The Food Network and Spike TV. Her years of experience in the film industry has afforded her the opportunity to teach others. She has earned her credits as an acting coach, casting director, producer and film director. She has been featured in Rolling Out and Celebrity Net Worth and more. Advance registration is required. Workshop meets Feb. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in an online webinar. Another option is March 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Advanced registration required. A secure link will be sent to those who have registered. Tuition is $31. Ridgefield Seniors, 62-years-old, and over pay $25. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Photography, Photoshop Elements workshop being taught live

Photography and Photoshop Elements workshops are taught live, online via Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Two new one hour workshops are available, both Feb. 23, that will address specific skills for participants of all levels with all camera types.

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Feb. 23 (6 to 7 p.m.; $ 19). This course introduces the artistic aspects of photography to participants of all skill levels, with all camera types to enable them to learn how to see a subject in different ways and create better images with confidence and creativity using elements of composition, like symmetry, lines, shapes, perspective, depth and dimension, color and more.

Photography: People and Places meets Tuesday, Feb. 23 (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $ 19).

Participants will learn how to see the world like a professional photographer, including the dos and don’ts of photographing your family and friends and techniques to capture the beauty and unique aspects of any location.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience. She loves sharing her expertise about how images can be edited, enhanced, and used to express an artistic vision. Future classes available include DSLR Camera Features and Settings (March 3, 10 and 17; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.); Photoshop Elements (April 7, 21 and 28; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), and iPhone Photography (April 27; 6:30 to 8 p.m.). Advance registration is required. Discount available to Ridgefield Seniors (age 62 and over). Visit https://www.ridgefieldschools.org/ or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

iPad and iPhone workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Each workshop, taught by highly knowledgeable tech author and instructor Lance Whitney, covers use of email, calendar, and maps; how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts, and organize your apps; and a look at Apple’s App Store where you can download a wide variety of apps, both free and paid. Have your charged device, Apple ID and password available when class starts.

Next iPad workshop scheduled

The iPad workshop is Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. The iPhone workshop is March 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. These classes meet live and interactive online via Zoom. Tuition is $39 per class. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and over) pay $31 per class. Advanced registration required. Other classes starting soon include eBay, Excel and PowerPoint. Info at: https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Talk ‘Shedding Light on Chronic Illnesses’ Feb. 18

The Ridgefield Library, the family service center, Lyme Connection, and the bookstore, Books on the Common, are presenting an online Author Talk with Dr. Steven Phillips at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom, about their recently released book titled: “Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again.”

They will both share their personal experience about the following topic:

For decades before anyone had heard of COVID-19, a pandemic of chronic illnesses were seen as rampaging around the world. Chronic medical conditions are mysterious for doctors and life-altering, and frequently life-shortening, for patients, according to information from the library. They include fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid and other inflammatory arthritis conditions, chronic fatigue syndrome, psychiatric conditions, irritable bowel syndrome, various dementias, and many others. COVID-19 has now been added to this list of chronic conditions.

Register at: ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link for the live webinar program. There will also be time for questions, and answers.

Opportunity to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, receiving it

“The COVID-19 vaccine: How it Works and How to Get an Appointment in CT” is the topic of two presentations by local experts from the home health care service, RVNAhealth, the Ridgefield Library, and the Ridgefield community, Feb. 12, and Feb 26, at 1 p.m.

The discussions will cover the science behind the vaccine; an overview of the vaccine rollout operation and helpful information on getting an appointment in Connecticut, (for those eligible). The mass vaccination of a population during a pandemic is an immense and critical undertaking. This presentation will help explain how it is presently working, and the resources that are available to help people who need it. There will also be plenty of time for questions and answers.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom webinar link for the program. Those people who are interested in participating in it can also call in to listen to the live webinars at 929-436-2866, and using the webinar ID: 890 4921 0463# when prompted.

Weir Farm implements federal mask requirement

Weir Farm, located on the Wilton/Ridgefield border has implemented a mask requirement amid the coronavirus pandemic for the National Historical Park’s employees, visitors, partners and contractors to protect the health of people who live, work, and visit national parks, and National Park Service (NPS), facilities, and in support of President Biden’s executive order about protecting the federal workforce, and requiring mask wearing.

Face masks are now required in all of the park’s buildings, and facilities. Masks are also required on lands managed by the service when physical distancing cannot be maintained including Weir Pond trail, which is located in the park.

Find more information about the requirement at: https://www.nps.gov/wefa/index.htm

The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the park.

In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures remain in effect:

All buildings and facilities are closed for the off-season. Please plan accordingly as there are no restrooms and no drinking water available. Park grounds and trails are open sunrise to sunset.

Short visits are encouraged so that as many visitors as possible can enjoy the park, get outdoors, and recreate responsibly.

﻿ Parking is limited and groups in three or more cars require a reservation. Small group visits (up to 10 people) are permitted by reservation — call 203-834-1896 ext. 11 to make a reservation.

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website, and social media channels for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on the park’s website. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this requirement.

Ridgefield resident’s artwork on display at museum

Ridgefield Resident Nina Bigelow’s artwork is on display through Feb. 28 at The Katonah Museum of Art (KMA), this month, February, as part of the Museum’s 38th Young Artists 2021 exhibition. The Museum of Art celebrates the work of high school senior artists in what has becocme a perennially popular exhibition. Nearly 350 pieces of artwork on view from morethan 30 regional schools.

Visit: https://katonahmuseum.simpletix.com/e/62319 to reserve general admission tickets. The Museum of Art is located at 134 Jay St. in Katonah, N.Y.

Residents 75-years-old, older can signup for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The Town of Ridgefield is asking all residents 75-years-old, and older who wish to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to immediately sign up through the VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System). Go to the Town of Ridgefield website (ridgefieldct.org), click on the red COVID banner and then the pink tutorial on VAMS. After the tutorial, sign up via the orange button. Pay close attention to the tips (no dashes, no caps in email address, when asked if have registered, click NO etc.).

The aforementioned residents who do not have access to a computer, or have an email address, are asked to call any of the following numbers for assistance:

Department of Social Services: 203-431-2777

Founders Hall: 203-431-7000

Ridgefield Helpline: 203-431-2718

Phone coordinators will sign people up to receive the Moderna at the Yanity Gym Clinic (60 Prospect St. in the town.) The happening is sponsored by the town in partnership with the home health care service, RVNAhealth (27 Governor St. in the town).