Community news: Upcycle challenge, 'Yogic sleep,' swing into spring

Ridgefield residents’ son serving in Middle East

Army Specialist Bryan Mazzola son of Steven and Lori Mazzola of Ridgefield is currently serving the nation as part of a deployment in the Middle East.

Mazzola, a native of Ridgefield, attended Ridgefield High School through the 11th grade before transferring to Randolph Macon Military Academy in Front Royal, Va, and finishing second in command. He received a scholarship to attend Norwich University Senior Military University in Northfield, Vt. earning an undergraduate degree in criminal justice with a minor in computer science, while serving in the Vermont Army National Guard, Corp of Cadets, and playing for the men’s varsity soccer team.

Upon graduation, Mazzola was recruited to join the Vermont State Troopers, and currently resides in Rutland, Vt. when not on active duty.

Republicans looking to fill empty police commission seat

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Police Commission. Police Commissioner Joseph Savino has resigned from the position. The commission has 30 days to fill the vacancy, and must fill the it with an individual with the same party affiliation as the resigning member. Interested applicants should send a statement of interest, and a detailed resume or biography demonstrating their qualifications to Marcie Coffin, executive vice president, and risk management officer at Fairfield County Bank. Coffin can be reached at 203-431-7588, or at fairfieldcountybank.com.

Swinging into spring events planned

The Redding Country Club is welcoming guests to visit its grounds, and learn about its heritage and offerings at a series of gatherings in late March/early April. The events will take place March 21, at 4 p.m., March 28, at 4 p.m., April 8 at 6 p.m. and April 11 at 4 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Call 203-938-2567, email membership@reddingcc.org or text 203-837-0249 to RSVP. The country club is located at 109 Lonetown Road in Redding and has families, and friends from Ridgefield who are members. Email membership@reddingcc.org, or visit www.reddingcc.org for more information about the country club’s welcome gatherings.

Theater barn launches three workshops

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is launching three spring workshops this spring season as part of the theater barn’s popular children’s program. Visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org for more information, and to register.

Lions Club offers scholarship

The Ridgefield Lions Club have awarded scholarships for many years and are pleased to offer a $4,000. award to one outstanding student from Ridgefield demonstrating a commitment to the community. Scholarships are available to any Ridgefield resident. In this year, 2021, the members of the club recognize that with rising costs combined with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic some may have decided to take a gap year. The members thus encourage people to apply as long as they live in Ridgefield and will be attending training, or education after high school. Applications can be downloaded at http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/ridgefieldct, under ‘download applications.’

Lions Club members having shred day

The members of the Ridgefield Lions Club are having a Spring Shred Day April 14, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Starbucks, at 90 Danbury Road. Cost is $10 per copy paper size box. Social distancing will be observed. No one will be allowed out of their car; members of the Lions Club, who will be wearing masks, and gloves, will remove boxes from trunks of cars. Attendees can then drive up to the pay station to pay by cash or check. Call 203-438-0726 for more information.

Job search skills workshop scheduled

People who are thinking of reentering the workforce or changing jobs, can enhance their resume, and job search skills in the Ridgefield Continuing Education program’s one-on-one resume, interview and job search workshops where the people meet with an instructor via Zoom or phone. Resume assistance, and job search and interview techniques may be scheduled March. 26; April 9, April 23 and April 30 from 1 to 2 p.m., or at other times of mutual convenience. More dates will be available in May, and beyond. Instructor Glenna McNally has over 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and career consulting. These one hour workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Library seeks board of directors candidates

The Ridgefield Library Association is seeking applications from Ridgefield residents for membership on its board of directors. Self-nominations are encouraged. Three year terms begin July 1. Completed applications must be received by March 31, for consideration. Contact Library Director Brenda McKinley at BJMcKinley@ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information about the roles, and responsibilities of the library board’s members, and to apply for membership to the board.

‘Choose Love with Scarlett Lewis’ webinar set

The Ridgefield Library, and the collaborative effort, Compassionate Ridgefield, are presenting a Zoom webinar March 25, at 7 p.m., titled: “Choose Love with Scarlett Lewis.” Lewis is the founder of the Choose Love Movement after Lewis’s son, Jesse, was killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in December 2012. After Jesse’s death, Lewis discovered a message Jesse had written on their kitchen chalkboard. This program will focus on how families, individuals and groups can transform their relationships by using a four step formula of: courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action. Register to receive the Zoom webinar link for this program at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282.

Photoshop Elements Intro class starting

Photoshop Elements Intro on Zoom is a Ridgefield Continuing Education program class where participants will see and learn all the things they can do with photos. The class starts with techniques to fix the most common photo problems and then explores tricks to enhance, and transform images. It then explores how to easily organize images, and resize them for any purpose, including social media. Photos will be provided by the Deborah Tual, instructor for the three session workshop class.

Participants will need a recent version of the Adobe Photoshop Elements software program on their PC or Mac or they can obtain a free 30 day trial download of the latest version from the Adobe.com website. Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience. The class meets April 7, April 21 and April 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and is interactive, and live online via Zoom. The cost is $119. An Advanced Photoshop Elements class is also being offered. The class focuses on the expert editing features of Photoshop, and is a follow up course May 4, May 11 and May 18. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) a new session

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) is a new one session Zoom workshop that is being offered through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program March 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 a person. The instructor is Miriam Zernis. Yoga Nidra or ‘sleep with awareness’ is for all people, and offers a fully guided, systematic method of complete relaxation. The type of yoga also addresses the body, and mind’s physiological, neurological and subconscious needs, according to Zernis. No yoga is experience necessary. Participants should have a yoga mat, blanket, neck pillow, or a rolled up towel, and an eye covering on hand. Participants should also eat lightly before or after the class, dim lights and turn off all devices when doing the type of yoga. Yoga classes are available on Zoom Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information, or to register.

Seminar with veteran history teacher beginning

“World War II and its Aftermath in Europe” is a Ridgefield Continuing Education history seminar on Zoom led by Nancy Maxwell, who is a veteran history teacher, who shares the history of the war from the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I, (the first World War), to the political appeasement of the 1930s, financial crises, social upheavals, and the rise of fascism, and communism. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org/writhist.html for a more detailed description. The class starts April 6, and continues April 13, April 20 and April 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each day on Zoom. The cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $59. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to do so.

Ridgefield resident Inspire Award recipient

Marion Hargett, who is from Ridgefield and graduated with a bachelor of science degrees in the Florida State University Class of 1993, was recently honored with the 2021 Inspire Award from the school’s alumni association at the association’s leadership panel. The Inspire award is presented annually to alumnae from the school who have proven to be a mentor to others, and who have given time, talents and treasure back to school and who are leaders in their communities..

Residents, businesses doing upcycle challenge

More than 25 Do It Yourselfers, are participating in Housatonic Habitat’s ReStore Upcycle Challenge 2021. Each participant was given $100 ReStore credit on furniture, and materials to use in their Upcycle Challenge project.

The ReStore Upcycle Challenge 2021 brings Do It Yourself enthusiasts, and novices together to transform items found in ReStore’s 10,000 square-foot resale warehouse into one-of-a-kind designer pieces. The transformations will be sold April 24, during Housatonic Habitat’s Earth Month Celebration at the ReStore from 11 a.m. and noon. All the proceeds will support Housatonic Habitat’s mission of building affordable homes in Fairfield and Litchfield Counties. More than 25 participants are taking part in the challenge. A Do-It-Yourself, (DIY), Workshop with Kristen Crump of Foxtrot Home in Ridgefield. Foxtrot Home, will also demonstrate with other participants in the workshop, and attendees to the celebration how to use chalk paint on their next project.

The participants include the following Ridgefield businesses and people: Susan Betterly, and Erin McMurray of Alboe Design, 19 Longview Drive; Tracy Sideris of Rabbit and The Oak, located at 23 Bailey Ave.; and Ruth van den Nieuwenhuizen.

Visit housatonichabitat.org. and, or facebook.com/HousatonicHabitatforHumanity, and or facebook.com/danburyrestore, and, or https//www.instagram.com/danburyrestore/ for more information about Housatonic Habitat for Humanity. The ReStore is located at 51 Austin St. in Danbury.