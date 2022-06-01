Community news: Shows to be performed in Ridgefield, and more Staff Reports June 1, 2022
Ridgefield Theater Barn will perform “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings from Friday June 3 through Saturday, June 25, with Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. June 12 and June 19.
The Ridgefield Chapter of the National Charity League congratulates its Senior Class of 2022 and thanks them for their six years of service to Ridgefield. The chapter welcomes over 30 new mother/daughter teams, who are all looking forward to giving back to the town nonprofit organizations with service and volunteer opportunities.
Author Peter Spiegelman, shown, will discuss his new book, “A Secret About a Secret,” a hypnotic mystery about a murder at a secluded research facility, and the secrets that it exposes, in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Ridgefield Library’s main program room.
The Ridgefield School of Dance will perform "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," at The Ridgefield High School on Saturday, June 11, and on Sunday, June 12. A photo for the production is shown, with three Ridgefield High School seniors leading the company of dancers in featured roles in the play.
The Veterans Park Elementary School in Ridgefield recently had a Memorial Day Celebration on Friday, May 27, with a photo from the event shown.
The 28th Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center in Ridgefield held its 2022 Cannonball Gala event on Friday, May 20, in its Garden House.
Career assessment workshop
Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering a Career Assessments One on One Workshop, a two-hour session, available on Zoom. The assessments help you clarify and prioritize what most interests you, and might suit your type, interests, talents, strengths and skills. In the session, assessments will be provided based upon: Myers-Briggs Type, Holland Type, Values, Skills Card Sorts, Fields of Interests, and questions from NYU Career Coaching classes. Instructor Linda Keefer has completed the course work for NYU’s Career Assessment and Development Certificate. She works privately with individuals on career assessments. She also attended the four- day LifeLaunch program at The Hudson Institute in Santa Barbara, Calif. The next sessions are Thursdays, June 9, 16; July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional dates/times can be scheduled. Tuition is $100. There may be other career assessment fees if participants want to take optional additional assessments. Please visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.