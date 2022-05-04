Community news: Senior living community launches dementia-friendly initiative and more
The new, and recently opened Ridgefield Station senior living residences, and community in Ridgefield, recently hosted several introductory workshops to start their Dementia Friendly Communities initiative, in an effort to make Ridgefield a dementia friendly town. Pictured from the left to the right are: Jerry Meyers, Ridgefield Fire Chief; Tim Randall, owner of the Right at Home in home support, and assistance business, Sergeant. Mark Caswell, Ridgefield Police Department, Rita Covelli, director of adult services at the Ridgefield Library, Maureen McLam, director of community Relations at Ridgefield Station, Cindy Nesbitt, director of marketing at the Founders Hall donor supported education, and recreation center, for individuals, who are age 60, and older, Karen Holseth-Broekema, of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, RSO, Alison Brown, Filosa Nursing and Rehab, Jan Triana, a board member for the Compassionate Ridgefield initiative, and organization, Nick Kilsby, a board member for the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra; Laurie Kenegy, executive director of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Rudy Marconi, Ridgefield First Selectman; Ridgefield Selectwoman Barbara Manners; Captain Rom Duckworth of the Ridgefield Fire Department, and Michael Schaus, director of operations for senior living residences at the Ridgefield Station assisted living, and memory support senior living residences.
Program on trusts, asset protection
In an Asset Protection Trusts and Revocable Living Trusts seminar in Ridgefield Public Schools’ Continuing Education program, Elder Law Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy will explain what these trusts do and how to protect your assets from long term care; avoid probate, taxes, and conservatorship; and preserve your quality of life. Trusts give you protection and control.