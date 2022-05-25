Community news: Ridgefield students raise $17K for well in Sudan, and more Staff Reports May 25, 2022
About 20 seniors from Meadow Ridge, a retirement community in Redding, dressed up on Saturday to see the “Downton Abbey” movie at the Prospector Theater in Ridgefield. Residents shown in the photo are left to right: Susan Auslander, June Lurie, Arthur Turner and Mary Madelyn Attenasio.
The Scotland Elementary School fifth-grade students organized their fourth and final fundraiser, A Walk to Water, to raise money to build a well in South Sudan.
Introduction to LinkedIn: 1-on-1
Do you need individual help creating or updating your LinkedIn Profile? Introduction to LinkedIn, a one- on one Course through Ridgefield Continuing Education provides individual assistance in this area.