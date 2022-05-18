Community news: Ridgefield student wins Scrabble competition, and more Staff Reports May 18, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5
For the fourth straight year, Ridgefield is joining over 1000 cities worldwide in a global celebration of music inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Scott Robert, of Ridgefield, and the Scott Robert music group, perform intricate jazz numbers during a previous Make Music Day at Ballard Park in Ridgefield, Conn. on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Several Ridgefield students excelled at the 2022 North American School Scrabble Championship held May 14-15 at Planet Word in Washington, D.C.
From left to right: Tobey Lieberman, Jake Nadol, Coach Cornelia Guest, Will Knispel, Nathanael Campos, Theo Diamond (in front), and Jeffrey Pogue.
/ Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
The Ridgefield High School business department recently hosted its fifth annual business symposium at the school, May 2. A photo from the event, is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of5
Interior design royal homes, decor
Ridgefield Continuing Education is encouraging community members to embark upon a tour of royal decor with “Tour the Castles, Palaces and Homes of Queen Elizabeth and The Royal Family this Jubilee Year.”