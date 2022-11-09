Community: Ridgefield Women's Club Craft Fair, more news Staff Reports Nov. 9, 2022
Shoemaker Andrew Rowland recently did an interactive demonstration on Nov. 6 at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center in Ridgefield as part of the Tavern Museum and History Center's Hands On History, #HandsOnHistory exhibition and family demonstration.
The Ridgefield Garden Club recently hosted pre-K students from the Jesse Lee Day School at the Ballard Greenhouse where they planted floral arrangements in small pumpkins to bring home for their families. The Ridgefield Garden Club has been working with young children since the 1920s when the club ran the first-ever preschool in a public school system.
Fall foliage is shown on the site of the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, located at 152 Main St. in Ridgefield.
The virtual program "Taproom Tastings" will take place Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. via livestreaming from and with the Tavern Museum and History Center, both of which are located at 152 Main St. in Ridgefield.
The exhibit "Cheers to 250 Years! A History of Timothy Keeler's Inn Tavern and Store" is on display in the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Gilbert Wing through Dec. 31.
Workout, Cardio and Zumba classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education
New sessions of Workout, Cardio and Zumba classes with experienced, certified instructors start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes for all levels are in person. Call to ask about Zoom options. November classes include: