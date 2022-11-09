Community: Ridgefield Women's Club Craft Fair, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Workout, Cardio and Zumba classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

New sessions of Workout, Cardio and Zumba classes with experienced, certified instructors start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes for all levels are in person. Call to ask about Zoom options. November classes include:

Body Reset with Pat Anikewich is an all-in-one workout to tone and tighten your body. Class starts Nov. 22 (6 to 6:55 p.m.; Veterans Park School; 8 sessions; $100).

Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout with Pat Anikewich combines low impact cardio, weight training and core work to speed up your metabolism and burn calories. Class starts Nov. 17 (6 to 7 p.m.; Veterans Park School; 8 sessions; $100).



Zumba Express with Patti Larkin is available for joining on Nov. 14 (6 to 7 p.m.; East Ridge Middle School).

Tai Chi and Yoga are also available. New sessions continue into winter. Advanced registration is required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register and see what you need for class.

iPhone Photo Editing and Enhancements course through Ridgefield Continuing Education

iPhone Photo Editing and Enhancements is a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn how to edit and enhance their photos with confidence using the Photos app on their iPhone. The built-in editing and enhancement tools - including adjusting light and color, adding filters, crop and straightening - are amazing and you can easily fine-tune your photos in just a few minutes. This is useful for all skill levels and iPhone models with the latest iOS software version.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience who loves to share her expertise about how images can be edited, enhanced, and used creatively to express an artistic vision. Advance registration is required. Class meets on Nov. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park School. Cost is $40; Ridgefield Seniors (age 62 and over) pay $34. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

'The Creation of Germany' course through Ridgefield Continuing Education

"The Creation of Germany" is led by long-term history instructor, Nancy Maxwell through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Perhaps because of her dominant role in two world wars, it is easy to think of Germany as an old nation with a long history. But Germany is a young state, less than 150 years old. The original territory was divided into myriad small holdings ruled by independent noble families and surrounded by the powerful states of Austria and France; the path to unification would be blocked by all of these. Despite earlier attempts, it took the rise of Otto von Bismarck, with his cunning, wisdom, and political acuity, to overcome all these obstacles and establish the German Empire.

This class will consider the events and personalities that led to the creation of the German Empire. Advance registration is required. This one-session Zoom course meets on Nov. 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $29 per person; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $25. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom, Swing dance classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Ballroom, Swing: Beginner / Brush Up Dance classes for couples start Nov. 15, in person in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn basic Rumba, Cha Cha, and East Coast Swing steps for beginners and those who have taken lessons before. Wear leather or suede soled party shoes.

Instructor Natalie Mazzola is a former amateur 10 dance champion, and a teacher for many years in this area. She loves to have fun and a no stress attitude toward dance.

Classes meet on Tuesdays on Nov. 15, 22 and 29; Dec. 6 and 13; and Jan. 10 and 17 from 8 to 8:45 p.m. at Veterans Park School. Cost is $158 per couple. Advanced registration is required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information or to register.

Ridgefield Golf Course reopening in mid-April

The Ridgefield Golf Course is now closed for the season and will be re-opening in mid April. We closed a few weeks early this year to begin extensive course repairs resulting from the drought we experienced over the summer.

Off-season course walkers and dog walkers will not be allowed to walk the course prior to Dec. 10

Ridgefield CT Pride's upcoming LGBTQ+ Youth meeting

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: RSVP for location.

RSVP at supportgroup@ridgefieldctpride.com

5 to 5:30 p.m. - Potluck / mix & mingle. No nuts. Please let us know if you have specific allergies when you RSVP so we can make sure to have options for you too.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Games & Activities

6:30 to 7 p.m. - Discussion

Ridgefield Garden Club

Ridgefield Garden Club recently hosted pre-K students from Jesse Lee Day School at Ballard Greenhouse to plant floral arrangements in small pumpkins to bring home for their families. Ridgefield Garden Club has been working with young children since the 1920’s when the club ran the first ever preschool in a public school system.

Jillian Collins completes successful year of International Irish Dance Competitions

Jillian Collins of Ridgefield, a junior at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., placed second in the Ladies Under 20 division at the Great Britain Irish Dancing Championships in London on Oct. 22.

Her strong finish on the international stage follows being crowned champion at the North American Championships in the Ladies U20 division this past July in Montreal. In April, Jillian placed sixth at the 50th Anniversary of the Irish Dancing World Championships in the Ladies 19-20 division held in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Jillian dances for the Doherty Petri School of Irish Dancing, based in Bethel. Her dance teachers’ faces light up when they speak about Jillian. “There have been very few young women in the Irish dancing community who have distinguished themselves as Jillian has. She is a delightful student and a true asset to our school where her hard work and good sportsmanship provide a true role model to younger students. Her spectacular resume sets Jillian apart as one of the most accomplished dancers in the history of North American Irish dancing,” said the school’s owners, Lisa Petri Amos and Karen Petri.

In addition to her 2022 major competition results, Jillian previously won the New England Regional Championships four times and another North American Championship in 2018. In 2019, she placed ninth in her division at World Championships. He next major competition is the New England Championships being held in Hartford in November. Jillian is a psychology major at Lafayette College. She hopes to work with special needs children with developmental disabilities after graduation in 2024.

Tellabration at the Meetinghouse

Welcome to Tellabration, a family-friendly event to be held at The Meetinghouse (605 Ridgebury Road in Ridgefield) on Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

In 1988, J.J. (Paw Paw) Pinkerton created an event designed to celebrate and keep alive the art of oral story telling. He called this event Tellabration. It caught on and has since become an international tradition.

So welcome to our front porch, our campfire, our kitchen table and bring a story to share! It can be true, fantastical, traditional, new, or retold. In the hope that many friends will come to share a tale, please plan to keep your story to five minutes or less. Or just come to join us for a cup of coffee and a snack and listen as we tell our tales!

Perhaps you too will be inspired to jump in. This is a free event and all are welcome!

Ridgefield Women's Club Craft Fair on Nov. 19

The members of the Ridgefield Women's Club are pleased to confirm that we expect to hold our popular Craft Fair on Nov. 19. After two long years of the pandemic - where our Craft Fair and many similar events, community programs and gatherings were also cancelled - we are now quite excited!

As the Club celebrates its 50th Year of charitable work and community involvement, we are eagerly looking forward to the 2022 event, to be held at the East Ridge Middle School.

Admission to the fair is $8; children under 12 will be admitted free. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The popular "Take a Chance" table will again appear in the rear hallway, with items generously donated by crafters. You could be a lucky winner!

Proceeds will be donated to the Ridgefield Emergency Fund, which helps those who are most in need.

As always, all net proceeds will be used to support local non-profits and the scholarships we award to graduating RHS seniors.

Which crafts and crafters will return or expect to debut at the 2022 event? Here are some popular crafters from old and new Fairs:

Nancy Bellanger of Seymour has attended many of our previous fairs, selling her popular handcrafted wool and knitted purses by "Purseabilities." These lovely items generally sell out quickly, as gifts for the holidays!

Wesley Crozier of Madison, new to the fair, will offer his fine furniture and custom woodworking for all uses.

Mount Cornwall Bindery by Tracy Farricker comes to our fair from Norwalk, offering hand marbled paper for creating lovely journals and albums.

Dog owners will discover Fi-Dough by Patricia Caron, who offers organic and grain -free dog treats for your special pet.

Ridgefield's own Betsy Goodenough of "Heavens to Betsy" will offer beautiful stationery, notepads and journals using new printing techniques,

while another Ridgefielder, Nick Manolakakis, will offer special olive oils from his company, Alevoil.

Donna Palmer of Branford will again offer Sweet Creations at the Fair, the ever-popular hand-dipped gourmet apples.. These sell out very quickly so if you are a fan, shop early.

Come shop at the Craft Fair, and help support our Connecticut vendors!

Ridgefield Class of 1973 holds 50th high school reunion

The Ridgefield Class of 1973 will be having its 50th high school reunion the weekend of Sept. 8 through 10, 2023. We are looking for classmates who we have not connected with. For those we are still looking for please reach out to Karen Brennan at 360-480-6891 or karenbrennan@me.com.

Debbie Zecher to bring 'Jewish Caroling' to Shir Shalom in Ridgefield

Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray, under the auspices of Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield, announced that renown singer and vocal interpreter Debbie Zecher will be bringing her cabaret show, "Jewish Caroling: The Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer Sager and Carolyn Leigh" to Congregation Shir Shalom (46 Peaceable Street in Ridgefield) on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. This concert is suitable for all ages and open to the community at no charge. No reservation is required.

"Jewish Caroling" celebrates the work of King, Bayer Sager and Leigh - extraordinary songwriters who are all Jewish women, sharing (more or less) the same first name. Carole King’s "Tapestry" celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release just last year and the songs are as beloved today as they were 50 years ago. Carole Bayer Sager is renowned for having collaborated with just about everyone in show business, including Marvin Hamlisch on the Broadway musical, "They’re Playing Our Song," and Burt Bacharach on the Oscar winning song, "Arthur’s Theme (The Best That You Can Do)," and Carolyn Leigh has given us some great American standards like "When In Rome" and "Young At Heart."

Concertgoers and invited to enjoy post-concert hors d'oeuvres with wine and cheese.

Ridgefield Youth D14 Cheer team qualifies for Top 3 in Connecticut

The Ridgefield Youth D14 Cheer team of 13 participants recently qualified in the Top 3 in Connecticut and has advanced to regionals. They placed first at locals in October and second in states yesterday. This is a huge accomplishment for them. Regionals are in Providence, R.I. on Nov. 19.

'Ridgefield Rocks' hosts fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield



A group of local Ridgefield musicians have organized the “Ridgefield Rocks” concert on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 23) at Sugar Hollow Taproom to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield.

The evening will feature showcase performances by resident Ridgefield musicians, including saxophone player Jason “Ziggy” Zides and vocalist George Rioseco of the MOJO Band, professional guitarist/vocalist Chris Vitarello, guitarist/vocalist JD Seem, host of JDs Jam, Saxman/Vocalist Winston Wisehart and guitarist John Conner of Gravity Feed.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. Complimentary hot and cold snacks are included.

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival 2023 open for submissions

Submissions are now open on FilmFreeway for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s "#RIFF2023." Ridgefield’s annual indie film festival will take place May 18 through May 21, 2023 at locations all over Ridgefield, presenting films from around the world and around the corner. New this year is the "Made in CT" category for filmmakers residing in and/or shooting in the beautiful state of Connecticut. Filmmakers are encouraged to take advantage of Early Bird pricing, which ends on Dec. 15.

As the festival is transitioning back to its original weekend in May, there was a shortened submission period in 2022. The Best of RIFF Shorts Fest was presented at The Ridgefield Playhouse in August, and 2022 finalist screenings have been taking place at the Ridgefield Library on the first Tuesdays from September through December. All 2022 finalist and semi-finalist films will automatically be included for consideration in the May 2023 festival.

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival was founded in 2015 by local playwright and filmmaker, Joanne Hudson and presented its first iteration in May of 2016 at seven venues throughout Ridgefield,; screening 72 films from 26 countries and attracting 1,100 filmgoers. Since then - under Festival Directors Megan Smith-Harris, Jill Mango and Sean Murphy, and from 2018 to 2021 Executive Director Geoffrey Morris - the festival has attracted the likes of celebrities Allison Williams, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Tambor, as well as talented local and international filmmakers. In 2022, Ms. Hudson returned as Festival Director with a renewed vision for the festival. The revamped site-specific festival will highlight local business and cultural venues showing off Ridgefield for the special place that it is. RIFF2023 will be a cozy and highly curated event with the same independent spirit in which it began: in the hopes of making the world a more compassionate place through the sharing of stories through cinema.

For more information, contact 1-203-952-4757 or visit www.riffct.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center November events

• "Cheers to 250 Years! A History of T. Keeler's Inn, Tavern, and Store" - Located at the Gilbert Wing of Historic Tavern through Dec. 31

This exhibit commemorates the 250th anniversary of the opening of Timothy Keeler's successful business enterprises in 1772. Cheers to 250 Years! explores how people were connected during the colonial and early republic periods, nationally and internationally, through the lens of Timothy Keeler's tavern and store in colonial and early republic Ridgefield (1772-1800).

"Cheers to 250 Years!" is generously sponsored by The Fountain Inn, Martha Campbell in memory of David Campbell, Nicholas Donofrio, Judi Pankenier, Joel Third, Brian Truskowski and Terry McManus, Annette and Dan O’Brien and Cheryl Crowl.

Exhibits are included in the price of admission, or purchase exhibits-only passes.

• "Taproom Tastings" - Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The popular virtual program series formerly known as Tavern Tastings is back and better than ever! Join Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Chief Curator Catherine Prescott and scholar Mary Tsaltas-Ottomanelli as they investigate historic food and drink cultures.

November's edition of Taproom Tastings is perfect to set the mood for Thanksgiving - it's all about pie! Join Catherine and Mary as they explore the sweet and savory history of pies in America. They’ll discuss how pies became a cornerstone of the American diet beginning with the earliest colonists, the customs and traditions of making and serving pies, and share their favorite historical recipes.

Registration is required. The program is free for all, with a suggested donation of $10.

• Holiday Boutique in the Barn - Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Carriage Barn, Nov. 17 through Dec. 17

The annual Holiday Boutique in the Barn is back! Get into the holiday spirit and shop for everyone on your list at our annual event and help support Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center at the same time! The Holiday Boutique is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving Day).

• Holiday Stroll Open House - Historic Tavern Museum, Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Celebrate Ridgefield's Holiday Stroll at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center! Visitors can explore the museum for free during special evening hours. The museum is furnished with period pieces reflecting its residents’ lifestyles from the early 18th to the early 20th centuries, and at this open house event, visitors will see the tavern decorated for the holidays, with greenery and candles creating a festive atmosphere throughout the rooms. Costumed interpreters will answer questions and provide more information about the site's former residents and collections.

The Holiday Stroll Open House is family friendly and includes opportunities for kids to participate in a scavenger hunt and other activities. Free and open to the public. No registration needed. Parking is available at 152 Main St.

Become part of a mission-driven museum community where you share in the stewardship of our historic site and access exclusive opportunities not available to the general public. Join a community committed to preserving, growing, and sharing a unique cultural site! Member benefits include free site admission and guest passes, program previews and discounts, North American Reciprocal Museum membership and more.

Ridgefield Theater presents 'Piano Bar...n'

The Manhattan cabaret scene returns to Ridgefield once again! Join us for our autumnal installment of "Piano Bar…n," on Nov. 11 and 12. If you've attended in the past, you know it’s a wickedly entertaining evening filled with live music, talented performers and good company where brave attendees may even be shaken out of their comfort zone to hop on the stage themselves.



With musical accompaniment by Lisa Riggs Hobbs, co-hosts Pamme Jones and Jeffery Albanesi will guide you along a spontaneous musical evening of unpredictable laughter and fun!

• "Piano Bar...n" - Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 pm. Cabaret seating; bring food and drink.

• "Eccentric Women of Ridgefield" - Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Cabaret seating; bring food and drink. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. A joint presentation with the Ridgefield Historical Society. Adapted for the stage from the storytelling of Dr. Darla Shaw, celebrating four eccentric women of Ridgefield.

• RTB's Super Nifty Holiday Bash - Dec. 2 through Dec. 18. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Cabaret seating; bring food and drink. Doors open 1 hour prior to curtain. A campy two-act musical revue featuring traditional and non-traditional holiday songs that casts a side-eye on the holidays.

• Registration Now Open for our RTBK Workshops

Fall & Winter Glee Sessions

Grades 6 to 9

Session I (Fall)

Session II (Winter)

Fall & Winter Glee Jr. Sessions

Grades 3 to 5

Session I (Fall)

Session II (Winter)

Winter Teen Play

Grades 7 to 12

Jan. 3 to Feb. 10

More Information / Register

Winter Youth Play

Grades 3 to 8

Jan. 3 to Feb. 1

Spring Teen Workshops

Grades 7 to 12

Improv Comedy - March 28 to April 25

Musical Theater - May 30 to June 20

Spring Youth Musical

Grades 3 to 8

March 28 to May 5

Is your child interested in multiple workshops? Pro-rated RTBK season packages are available. Please email info@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org for more information. Stay tuned for information about our Winter and Spring Shows!

• "An Evening of One Acts" - March 10 to April 1. Tickets are now on sale.

• "Next to Normal" - June 2 to June 24. Tickets are now on sale.

More information on all events and workshops is available on our website, www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. Our programs are made possible with support from the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts

Ridgefield Historical Society hosts event to honor Native American Heritage Month

Honoring Native American Heritage Month, the Ridgefield Historical Society, in collaboration with the Ridgefield Library, will present a program on what was happening here as European settlers arrived. The event will take place Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the library. Lecturer Drew Shuptar Rayvis will focus on those early days, "Life in the Eastern Woodlands and Life in the Connecticut Woods from the 1670s to the 1730s."

Rayvis will demonstrate and represent the population of those years. His attire and objects will reflect the interconnected relationships between the Dutch, English, and Algonkian peoples and represent the adaptation of Native American life to European settlement and trade goods, including the importance and use of wampum by both natives and settlers.

This program follows the European settlers inland from the coast and watches as they meet their Native American neighbors during the “wild days” of the Connecticut frontier. Rayvis will clarify how their “trade artifacts” — axes, a flintlock musket, metal knives, blankets, jewelry (glass beads and earrings), clay pipes, and metal scraps — compared to traditional items made from stone, bone, wood, and shell.

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis (Pekatawas Makataweu “Black Corn”) holds a cum laude B.A. in anthropology and sociology from Western Connecticut State University and a certificate degree in archaeology from Norwalk Community College. A true American of the mid-Atlantic region, his family includes indigenous Pocomoke heritage, Pennsylvania Dutch, Welsh, Swiss, English, Scots-Irish, Boyko Ukrainian, and Ashkenazi Jewish. In July 2021, he was elected Northern Cultural Ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation by resolution of its tribal council, chief and vice chief.

He honors all of his ancestors as a practicing living historian and regularly participates in colonial era reenactments, interpretations, and public educational events. He has studied the reading of Wampum and works in the research and preservation of the Eastern Woodland languages, particularly Renape and Mahican. He is also fluent in the many European languages in use in the Colonial Period.

This program is suggested for those ages 14 and older. To register, please visit www.ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/

Jesse Lee Memorial United Church hosts Shoebox Gift Drive

Jesse Lee Church is continuing its 20-plus year tradition of creating Shoebox Gifts for kids and seniors in need in our community. It is joining forces with the Town of Ridgefield Department of Social Services and The Association of Religious Communities in Danbury (ARC) to create and distribute these gift boxes in time for Christmas.

Demand for Shoebox Gifts is high, so Jesse Lee is welcoming Shoebox Gift Donations from philanthropic Ridgefielders who want to help spread some holiday cheer this season. People who want to participate in this heartwarming tradition can leave their Shoebox Gifts at Jesse Lee Church, 207 Main Street in Ridgefield. The Shoebox Gift Donation Station is through the church’s double doors facing Main Street and people can drop gifts off anytime between Nov.1 and Dec. 4.

All items must be new (not used). Gift givers can either purchase a pre-decorated shoebox from Michael’s or Christmas Tree Shop or wrap the top and bottom of a shoebox separately. Please fill the shoebox full of approved items. Please don’t include weapons, items of war or easily breakable items such as glass. Gift receipts may be included so that an exchange for size or color may be made. Gift cards may also be included.

You can visit www.jesseleechurch.com/shoebox to get detailed guidelines for your Shoebox gift and ideas for popular items for kids and seniors. Please use the SignUpGenius link you’ll find on this webpage to register the age and gender your gift was made for so we can make sure that everyone who needs a gift this season gets one. On the same webpage, you’ll also find downloadable labels you can print, fill out and tape to your box so we know whom to give your Shoebox gift.

Remember to visit www.jesseleechurch.com/shoebox for more information and drop your gift off at the Jesse Lee Church Shoebox Donation Station at 207 Main St. on or before Dec. 4.

Contact Heidi Yeranossian at heidi@jesseleechurch.com or 203-733-8665.

Jesse Lee Church presents 'Songs with(out) Words'

Jesse Lee Music Director Sarah Fox and pianist and composer, Marc Chan have pulled together a team of talented musicians and composers to create a joyful and poignant celebration of life through music in this upcoming performance called “Songs with(out) Words.” This concert has something for music lovers ages two to 102 and it will be performed at Jesse Lee Church on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

Performed by Marc Chan and Benjamin Steinhardt on piano, Gunnar Sahlin on cello and Suzanne Corey-Sahlin on viola, the first half of this 70-minute show are songs without words and features instrumental pieces that are inspired by hymns and other tunes. The opening work, “Moments of Music,” was composed by Gwyneth Walker specifically for Gunnar and Suzanne. This piece made its debut performance at Jesse Lee Church in the Fall of 2021 and it is back by popular demand as the show opener this November.

The next set offers a fun, playful element featuring Bach-like fugues that incorporate popular Disney tunes.

The second half of the show features songs with words. Jesse Lee’s Music Director, Sarah Fox, joins the musicians to perform vocals on a variety of songs. The first two songs are two brand new pieces that Marc Chan composed the lyrics and music to as part of a full-length Broadway show he is creating about the poet Emily Dickinson. The first song is about the young Emily and is told through a letter she wrote to her brother, Austin. The second song features Emily in her later years and it recounts both the joys and sorrows of a life well-lived.

The concert closes with a new arrangement of Joni Mitchell’s hit, “Both Sides Now.”

There is no charge for the show.

All are welcome.

Ridgefield Theater Barn presents 'Eccentric Women of Ridgefield'

The Ridgefield Theater Barn in partnership with the Ridgefield Historical Society is presenting "Eccentric Women of Ridgefield," based on the writings and performances of Dr. Darla Shaw. Adapted for the stage by Stephen Robbins and directed by Linda Seay, the play is presented, without intermission, on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Sunday’s performance will include a special afternoon tea. Performances will be presented at Ridgefield Theater Barn.

Featuring Sheri Rak, Benna Strober, Charlotte Hampden, and Emily Volpintesta, the production includes special guest Barb Fulton Jennes, the Poet Laureate of Ridgefield. The true story narratives spotlight Sarah Bishop, the hermit who lived in a “cave” on West Mountain Road during the period following the Revolutionary War; Mary Louise Beatrice Olcott, who took over her father’s palatial estate, Casagmo, on Main Street in the early 1900s, and worked diligently to improve Ridgefield and “helped to advance the cause of suffragists across the nation”; Jacqueline Seligmann, a French heiress in the 1940s who came to live on Barrack Hill then “fell from grace,” fame, and fortune to a life filled with hundreds of cats as her only companions; and Carmela Sabilia, an immigrant from Italy who came to Georgetown in 1898, and in the 1920s and 1930s she became known as the Peanut Lady of Branchville Road.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is cabaret-style, and the audience is invited to bring food and drinks. Concessions are also available in the lobby. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. Tickets are $25, and reservations can be made at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ridgefield recognized with Cultural District designation

Ridgefield is the first town in the state of Connecticut to receive a Cultural District designation. The Cultural District has an expansive yet walkable downtown area with many exceptional cultural wonders, both for profit and nonprofit.