Community: Inaugural Tiger-Shark Tank event, more Ridgefield news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
9
iPhone, social networks classes
Add depth to your knowledge of technology through Ridgefield Continuing Education classes. In "Get the Most Out of Your iPhone" (Nov. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.), you can have your iPhone handy during our Zoom class and see how to use e-mail, calendar, maps, and other core programs. Learn how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts, and organize your apps. We will also look at Apple’s App Store where you can download a wide variety of apps, both free and paid.