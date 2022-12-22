Community news: Ridgefield Continuing Education classes, thrift shop, next poet laureate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Ridgefield Station resident Wanda Barredo posed with a photo with her daughter Wanda Taktikos. Barredo turned 100 years old on Nov. 27.
Ridgefield Station Senior Living resident Wanda Barredo turned 100 on Nov. 27 and asked for one thing: a rum daiquiri.
Ridgefield Station resident Wanda Barredo received the Lifetime Achievement Award from EnrichedLIFE Director Scott Schulte Barredo turned 100 years old on Nov. 27.
Sebastian D’Acunto of Ridgefield was welcomed as a member of the firm Pullman & Comley, LLC.
On Nov. 26, more than 60 players from Ridgefield Youth Football took to the field to play several flag football games organized by Saint Mary School eighth grader Landon Campo.
The Ridgefield Basketball Association’s Biddy Ball League held its first annual food food drive to benefit the local Chapter of Meals on Wheels was a tremendous success. Pictured here are RBA players dropping off and helping organize the food with Joni Karsh from Meals on Wheels.
Ridgefield is looking for its next Poet Laureate as poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March.
Yoga, Cardio Workout, Stretch, Tai Chi Exercises and Line Dance classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education
Get your New Year off to a healthy, active start in early January by taking Yoga, Cardio Workout, Stretch, Tai Chi Exercises and Line Dance classes for all levels with experienced, certified instructors through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Most classes are in person; Zoom options are available in some classes. Classes starting soon include: