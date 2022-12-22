Community news: Ridgefield Continuing Education classes, thrift shop, next poet laureate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Yoga, Cardio Workout, Stretch, Tai Chi Exercises and Line Dance classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Get your New Year off to a healthy, active start in early January by taking Yoga, Cardio Workout, Stretch, Tai Chi Exercises and Line Dance classes for all levels with experienced, certified instructors through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Most classes are in person; Zoom options are available in some classes. Classes starting soon include:

Gentle Morning Yoga for Body, Mind and Spirit with Miriam Zernis, a 500-hour RYT, starts on Jan. 4 (8:45 to 9:45 a.m.) on Zoom. You may also join her Morning Yoga Kickstart on Jan. 9 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) at the Annex (HYBRID - Zoom is also available).

In Simply Stretch for All Levels with Mary Sireci (certified in P.E. and Yoga), participants learn to how to stretch those hard to reach muscles, increase flexibility and move with greater range of motion. Class starts on Jan. 4 at 5:45 p.m.

Vinyasa Yoga with Emma Tenley, RYT is available on Mondays (starting Jan. 9) and Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.

Tai Chi Exercises with Rod Barfield, a long-term Tai Chi practitioner and instructor starts Jan. 11 (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.). There are also sections on Tuesdays (Zoom) and Thursdays (Annex) from 10 to 11 a.m.

Cardio classes such as Total Body Reset (Tuesdays at 6 p.m.), Full Body Strength with Pat Anikewich (Thursdays at 6 p.m.), Line Dance (Wednesdays at 7 p.m.) and Cardio Combo (Mondays at 6 p.m.) are also available.

Advanced registration required. These classes meet four to eight sessions. Tuition is $50 to $100. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

SAT prep classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

In person and virtual live online SAT prep classes start in January through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help Ridgefield students prepare for the March and later SAT’s. Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, the largest independently owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering evening and weekend SAT Prep classes.

The in person weekend class starts on Jan. 29 and will be held on Jan. 29; Feb. 5 and 12; and March 5, 12 and 19. They will also be held on Feb. 14 and 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Ridgefield.

The online weekend class (Group 37) starts on Feb. 5 with English meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and math meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and will be held on on Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, on March 5 and on Feb. 11 and March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, plus a testing session to be scheduled.

The ONLINE weeknight class (Group 38) starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with English meeting on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Math meeting on Thursdays (starting Feb. 2) from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional options are available to prepare for the May and June SAT’s. Cost is $475 (24 hours) and includes all course materials. The schedule for Ridgefield classes is at www.ridgefieldschools.org. For more information, visit www,lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar class through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Are you looking for a great gift for someone (or perhaps yourself) that would like to learn or return to acoustic guitar? Introduction to Acoustic Guitar, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a class that will assist you in acquiring the technique you’ll need to deal with the melodic, harmonic and rhythmic possibilities of this popular and fun instrument.

Please bring a playable acoustic guitar and other items listed on the website, www.ridgefieldschools.org.

Instructor Tom Elliott began studying guitar at age ten, has led his own popular music group, appeared with Chuck Berry, The Who, Frank Zappa, Albert King and others, and performed as a soloist and in chamber music ensembles. He has operated a guitar studio in Ridgefield since 1976 and teaches students of all ages. He has taught at a local college and several private schools.

New Beginners starts on Feb. 1 (8 sessions; no class on Feb. 22) and the Continuing Beginners class starts Jan. 23 (8 sessions; no class on Feb. 20) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $171. Advanced registration is required. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Ridgefield Thrift Shop accepting applications for grants in 2023

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop is now accepting applications for grants for 2023. Last year, the shop gave out 81grants to nonprofits, mostly in Ridgefield. The link for the grant application can be found on the shop's website, www.ridgefieldthriftshop.com/grants-scholarships. The grant submission process has changed, and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding.

The submission window is through Jan. 31.

Ridgefield Station Senior living resident Wanda Barredo turns 100 years old

Ridgefield Station Senior Living resident Wanda Barredo turned 100 on Nov. 27 and asked for only one thing: a rum daiquiri! While it wasn’t exactly the way her husband Bob used to make them, she really appreciated it.

Wanda is a treasure at Ridgefield Station who has a kind word for every person she encounters and is better at word games than anyone in the building, staff included. We’re working to improve on our daiquiri skills for next Nov. 27.

Pullman & Comley welcomes Kristin Mayhew and Sebastian D'Acunto as firm members

Pullman & Comley, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Kristin B. Mayhew and Sebastian D’Acunto as members of the firm. Ms. Mayhew is a member of the litigation practice and is based in the firm’s Bridgeport office. Mr. D’Acunto is a member of the trusts and estates practice based in Pullman’s Westport office.

Ms. Mayhew focuses her practice in the areas of bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, creditors’ rights, workouts, business law and business litigation. She has extensive experience representing creditors, secured lenders, creditors’ committees, Chapter 11 trustees, commercial landlords, trade creditors and debtors in possession in both reorganizations and liquidations in federal bankruptcy court and out-of-court workouts.

Ms. Mayhew, who was a partner for nearly 20 years at a large regional law firm prior to joining Pullman, also has experience handling complex commercial litigation matters, including resolving business-related disputes in both state and federal courts.

A past president and chairperson of the Connecticut Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association — and current member of its board of directors — Ms. Mayhew also serves as chair of the Connecticut Bar Association’s Commercial Law & Bankruptcy Section Executive Committee and is on the Public Outreach Committee. She is a Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Foundation and a board member of the International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation.

Ms. Mayhew, who was recently recognized in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers in America for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, earned her B.A. from Lafayette College and received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Pennsylvania State University’s Dickinson School of Law. Ms. Mayhew is admitted to practice law in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit.

Mr. D'Acunto has 20 years of experience counseling clients in general estate planning and business succession planning. He works collaboratively with clients and their financial and insurance advisors to create effective strategies to govern and preserve assets and transfer wealth while minimizing tax exposure. Mr. D’Acunto assists individuals with preparing, executing and implementing estate planning documents from simple wills, living wills and powers of attorney to complex tax planning and asset preservation trusts.

In addition to his vast knowledge of estate planning and estate and trust administration, Mr. D’Acunto has represented domestic and international clients in a broad range of corporate and business transactions and commercial and residential real estate matters, including property conveyances and mortgage financing, entity formations and capitalization, and purchase and sales transactions of business assets and equity interests.

Fluent in Italian and a dual citizen of the United States and Italy, Mr. D’Acunto has served the City of Stamford as a member of the Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, the Board of Ethics, and the Mayor’s Multicultural Council.

Mr. D’Acunto, who is affiliated with numerous nonprofit organizations such as the Italian Center of Stamford and UNICO National, earned his B.A. from Central Connecticut State University and received his J.D. and ABA-approved International Law Certificate from Pace University School of Law. Mr. D’Acunto is admitted to practice law in Connecticut and New York.

Ridgefield Youth Football plays games for eighth grader's Capstone Project

On Nov. 26, more than 60 players from Ridgefield Youth Football took to the field to play several flag football games organized by Saint Mary School eighth grader Landon Campo. The games were part of his school Capstone Project in which he was able to bring awareness and support to The Logan Project. Thanks to the amazing generosity of our town Landon has already raised over $2,000.

Ridgefield Basketball Association Biddy Ball League holds first annual food drive

The Ridgefield Basketball Association’s (RBA) Biddy Ball League held its first annual food food drive to benefit the local Chapter of Meals on Wheels was a tremendous success. 18 teams with over 350 players participated. Easily over 700 items were collected and donated.

Applications sought for Ridgefield’s next Poet Laureate

Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”

“As Ridgefield's First Poet Laureate I would like to congratulate and thank Barb Jennes for her wonderful contributions to our Community during so many events. Her words have awakened many to the power of poetry,” said Ridgefield’s First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

Jennes began her tenure as COVID was causing widespread shutdowns. She quickly pivoted to online events and programs that encouraged people to discover poems outdoors, such as “Haiku Hunt on Main Street,” a poetry treasure hunt for families. She has written custom poems for several local events, including the Spirit of Martin Luther King event held yearly at the Ridgefield Playhouse and led numerous workshops and organized readings at the Ridgefield Library and other venues encouraging poetry lovers and poetry skeptics alike to “Read (and Love) Poetry,” as a recent workshop was titled. At The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum she organized a series of readings by nationally recognized poets and ran multiple workshops for people of all ages. Her series of summer evening poetry readings in the beautiful gardens of Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center were certainly a highlight for everyone who attended!

During this period, Barb Jennes published many poems, winning several competitions and awards, including for her chapbook Blinded Birds, which was awarded the 2022 International Book Award for a Poetry Chapbook.

The Ridgefield Poet Laureate initiative is coordinated by the Ridgefield Library and the Ridgefield Arts Council following criteria established by the Town of Ridgefield. Selection criteria were originally crafted in consultation with the CT Coalition of Poets Laureate. Those wishing to learn more or to be considered for the position of Ridgefield’s next Poet Laureate should visit the library's website www.ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and application details. Applications will be accepted by Lucy Handley, Adult Programming Coordinator, at the Ridgefield Library between Jan. 9 and Feb. 10. A panel of community members and poetry advocates will then consider the submissions and send its recommendations to Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen in time for National Poetry Month in April.

For further information email LTHandley@ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 ext. 120.