Community news: Ridgefield

Yoga classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education
Yoga classes in Ridgefield Continuing Education help participants develop core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength; and improve posture and balance. Each class involves a variety of postures (poses) each week with some variations, breath work and ends with relaxation. Classes meet in person except where Zoom is noted. All instructors are Registered Yoga Teachers (RYT).