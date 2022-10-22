Community news: Ridgefield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Yoga classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Yoga classes in Ridgefield Continuing Education help participants develop core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength; and improve posture and balance. Each class involves a variety of postures (poses) each week with some variations, breath work and ends with relaxation. Classes meet in person except where Zoom is noted. All instructors are Registered Yoga Teachers (RYT).

Gentle Yoga with Mary Sireci starts Nov. 2 and will meet on Nov. 9, 16 and 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.. The cost is $75 per person. Sireci's Stretch class meets from 5:45 to 6:35 p.m. on the same dates at Veterans Park School.

Gentle Morning Yoga for Body, Mind and Spirit with Miriam Zernis - a 500-hour RYT - is ongoing and meets Wednesdays from 8:45 to 9:55 a.m. on Zoom. Her Morning Yoga Kickstart meets Mondays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Annex (HYBRID - Zoom is also available).



Powerfully Gentle Yoga with Rona Levine - a 500-hour RYT - meets on Tuesdays from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley combines Vinyasa flow with slow and meditative Yin yoga. The Thursday Zoom class starts Nov. 10. The Monday in person class starts Dec. 12. Class meets 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. either night.

The cost is $75 for a six-session class to $100 for an eight-session class; there is a discount for Ridgefield seniors. Cardio, Dance and Tai Chi classes are also available. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for detailed descriptions, what to wear and so on.

Drawing and Painting Studio Art through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Drawing and Painting Studio Art is an in-person, open studio art class for both beginning and continuing students through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

New students start on drawing basics, from contour through composition, using charcoal pencils. Continuing students work in the medium of their choice and receive individual instruction.

Instructor Laura McCormick is a long-term teacher and artist specializing in charcoal and pastel portraiture.

Class is available on Tuesdays on Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Dec. 6, and Thursdays on Nov. 3, 10 and 17 and Dec. 1 and 8. Cost is $133 for five sessions; Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older pay $113. Advanced registration is required; class size limited.

Class meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annex (left of Yanity Gym). The materials list is on the web site. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org/drawpaint.html or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Technology classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Google Docs, eBay, Excel, Windows, Cyber Security and Photoshop Elements classes are available in October through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q & A. Tutorials are also available.

Intro to Photoshop Elements (Oct. 26; Nov. 2 and 9; noon to 2 p.m.; Annex; $120).

Excel Intermediate (Oct. 25 and Nov. 1; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. OR Nov. 1, 2 and 8 from 3:30 to 4:50 p.m.; Annex; $80).

Excel Advanced (Nov. 8 and 15; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Annex; $80).

Get the Most Out of Your iPad (Nov. 2; 1 to 3 p.m.; Zoom; $40).

Using FaceBook, Twitter, LinkedIn (Nov. 9; 1 to 3 p.m.; Zoom; $40).

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone (Nov. 10; 1 to 3 p.m.; Zoom; $40).

More sections, plus Windows, Google, eBay, Cyber Security, Excel Intro, PowerPoint, Word, Publisher, Access and software tutorials are available. There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. More information is available at www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Russian Revolution Zoom course through Ridgefield Continuing Education

“The Russian Revolution” is a Ridgefield Continuing Education Zoom course led by veteran history teacher Nancy Maxwell.

Like the German and Austrian empires, the Russian empire too was a casualty of the First World War. Had war not broken out, would the tsars have been able to maintain autocratic control of the country? This course will examine the state of Russia and its government in the early twentieth century and then follow the chain of events that toppled Nicholas II, destroyed the Romanov dynasty and brought Lenin to power after the outbreak of war.

This two-session class meets Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $39; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $33. Advance registration is required.

Also available: "The Creation of Germany" (Call for date and time; $29 per person); "World War I and the Versailles Settlement" (Mondays, Oct. 24 and 31 and Nov. 7; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; $58 per person); and "World War II and The Cold War" (Mondays, Nov. 14 and 21 and Dec. 5; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; $58 per person). Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ridgefield Social Services

Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library.

These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with Medicare. Counselors will compare your current drug coverage with plans for 2023 assuring all your medications are covered and you are not paying more than you need to. Ridgefield Social Services and its team of certified counselors have saved Ridgefield residents an estimated $780,000 in premiums and copays since the inception of this program in 2014.

Medicare Prescription Drug plans make changes each year to their monthly premiums, medication coverage and network providers. Open Enrollment (Through Dec. 7) is the only time you can change your prescription drug coverage for the coming year. The Center for Medicare Advocacy urges beneficiaries to “carefully weigh all their Medicare coverage options annually”; Ridgefield Social Services is here to help.

In partnership with the Ridgefield Library, counseling sessions will be made by appointment. We will also be able to make appointments through zoom or phone if an in person meeting is not possible.

To schedule your appointment, you will be asked to complete the Medicare Plan Comparison Worksheet and Drug Screening Form, providing your name, phone, email, current coverage, medications etc. These forms may be picked up at the Town Hall information office, or by emailing municipalagent@ridgefieldct.org.

For more information on any of our programs and to make your appointment to speak with a Ridgefield Medicare CHOICES counselor, please email Karen Gaudian at municipalagent@ridgefieldct.org or call at 203-431-2754.

This program is made possible through the joint efforts of the Ridgefield Department of Social Services, the Ridgefield Library, Founders Hall the Western CT Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA), and additional support from the Commission on Aging (COA).

CHOICES counselors are trained to provide unbiased information and counseling on Medicare, Medigap, Medicaid, Medicare Savings Programs, Long Term Care Insurance and other state and federal programs.

The WCAAA is one of five Area Agencies on Aging in CT and is a private, not-for-profit organization which serves the needs of older adults or individuals with disabilities.

Tango instruction at Ridgefield Station Senior Living

Tango has come to Ridgefield Station - actually, tango, ballet and all sorts of artistic movement. Our latest EnrichedLIFE partnership is with GGTango. Dardo Galletto and Alonso Guzman are professional dancers who taught Argentine Tango at Dardo’s studio in Times Square until the pandemic made it impossible to continue. They dropped by Ridgefield Station and struck up a conversation with EnrichedLIFE Director Scott Schulte, and by the end of the conversation, a plan was hatched. They brought their knowledge and passion for movement to our residents recently and it was a huge hit. Residents get the joy of artistic movement with world class instruction!

'HandsOnHistory' exhibition



The award-winning exhibition "HandsOnHistory (#HOH): It Takes a Village" will run through Sunday, November 6 at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center and explores the interdependency of farms, families, and businesses across Ridgefield’s history, showcasing individual trades and their tools. Check out our website for a complete listing of future demonstrations and activities held each Sunday through Nov. 6. Site admission will be FREE on these Sundays for all visitors: admission includes a guided tour of our historic tavern museum as well as entry to "It Takes a Village" and related family demonstrations.

"#HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village" is generously supported by The Fountain inn, Martha Campbell in memory of David Campbell, Nicholas Donofrio, Judi Pankenier, Joel Third, Brian Truskowski & Terry McManus, and Annette & Dan O’Brien. Thank you!

The exhibit is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 6, with FREE admission every Sunday. Get tickets at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/visit. To book a FREE tour for a school or youth group, email education@keelertavernmuseum.org. Onsite parking is available at 152 Main Str. in Ridgefield.

Ridgefield Absentee Ballot Notice

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 State Election will be available in the Town Clerk’s office weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Absentee ballot information can be found by visiting www.ridgefieldct.org/town-clerk/pages/absentee-ballots. In addition, the Town Clerk’s office will be open on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon for absentee voting. Please email townclerk@ridgefieldct.org or call 203-431-2783 for further information.

RETELLING EDEN: A Poetry Writing Workshop, Jesse Lee Church

When: Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3:00-4:30 PM and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

What: In this two-part workshop, we’ll read and respond to beloved Old Testament narratives in the form of poetry or short prose.

How: Participants will be invited to assume the voice of a character who took part in (or observed) the action – from the dove that flew from Noah’s ark to the serpent who tempted Eve.

Why: The process of conjuring the specifics of setting, character, dialogue, and emotion is highly creative and, oftentimes, faith-affirming.

Join Jesse Lee Associate Pastor Thomas Stubbs, Director of Music Ministries Sarah Fox, and Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes for this engaging two-part workshop. No writing experience is required - just willingness to have fun and rejoice is a community that welcomes all faiths and beliefs.

More: This event is FREE and open to ALL people of all ages.

Contact: Heidi Yeranossian at heidi@jesseleechurch.com or 203-733-8665

Ridgefield runner organizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month fundraiser with local brewery

A Ridgefield local and avid runner is organizing a special fundraising event on Sunday, October 23, in

partnership with Nod Hill Brewery.

Ashley Ortelli, a seven-year resident of the city, has spent the last several years of the pandemic, focusing on her physical and mental health by running. In 2021, she was featured in our publication after running a 35-mile ultramarathon in honor of her 35th birthday. This year, she’s running the worldfamous New York City Marathon on November 6 for one of the marathon’s community charity partners.

Ortelli’s chosen charity is Joe Torre Safe At Home. Founded in 2002 by baseball legend Joe Torre, along with his wife Ali, Safe At Home provides healing, hope, and empowerment to children exposed to violence and abuse. It is estimated that 10-20 percent of children in the U.S. experience domestic violence, and the resulting trauma can affect them for the rest of their lives. Safe At Home provides in-school counseling, school-wide awareness campaigns, and more as a holistic approach to supporting these children and teens.

On October 23, Nod Hill and Ashley are holding a special event to fundraise for her marathon campaign: Pints for Prevention. Because October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it felt like a perfect opportunity for them to work together for a great cause, she said.

From noon to 7 p.m. on October 23, Nod Hill will be donating $1 of every pour of their fan-favorite IPA Geobunny to Ortelli’s Safe At Home marathon campaign.

The Meetinghouse

What to learn more about what’s happening at The Meetinghouse?

Join us this coming Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. for wine & cheese in Shields Hall.

You’ll also get to see the work of the Abstract 11 from their show Emotional Rescue.

Please RSVP Deborah@Meetinghouse.life or call 203-246-1024.



Ridgefield Chapter of National Charity League Launches Membership Drive

The Ridgefield Area Chapter of National Charity League is launching its Annual Membership Drive and will be hosting a Prospective Member session on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Keeler Tavern Museum. We are looking primarily for girls in the 6th grade though membership is also open for 7th through 9th grade students.

“NCL is a great way for girls to give back to the community while forming healthy, unbreakable, and unforgettable bonds with their mothers,” said Vavi Rodgers, a sixth-year member of the organization and a senior at Ridgefield High School.

The NCL Ridgefield Chapter started in 1990, has about 210 members and has partnered with more than 40 philanthropic and local government organizations in the community. In 2021-2022, the chapter contributed about 4,400 hours of volunteer community service to local philanthropies.

NCL member Hilary Flanagan loves spending time with her daughter through giving back. “I want to instill the importance of giving back to the community at a young age - and found that opportunity through NCL. The organization is about creating a youth philanthropy movement, where our young members can help grow and strengthen the place we call home.”

Over the past year, the chapter has delivered meals to homebound seniors, volunteered at Special Olympics, collected diapers for the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, volunteered at a pet adoption rescue service, helped with a local health clinic, transferred fresh food surpluses from local businesses to social services, and written letters and created care packages for deployed troops, veterans, and frontline workers - among many others.

“We recognize how important philanthropy is in our community, especially for nonprofits that serve vulnerable groups who are constantly in need of volunteers,” said Tara Schuster, President of NCL Ridgefield Area Chapter. “And we are very excited to be able to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter, with the goal of creating life-long philanthropists who will be committed and caring contributors of their world.”

Membership drive details:

Timeline: Membership applications will be accepted during the annual membership drive through Jan. 15.

Eligibility: Prospective members shall reside within the Ridgefield community and have a daughter currently in sixth through ninth grade.

Prospective member meeting: Interested mothers and daughters are encouraged to attend this meeting on Nov. 17 at 7 p,m. at Keeler Tavern Museum.

Applications: Completed applications are due by Jan. 15.

For more information, please visit our website at www.NationalCharityLeague.org/chapter/RidgefieldArea. You can also contact us at MembershipRidgefieldArea@NCLOnline.org.

Ridgefield Golf Course Senior Club tees off in first annual Cape Cod Old Crabs tournament

The first annual Cape Cod Old Crabs Invitational Tournament was held Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. Seven golfers from the Ridgefield Golf Course Senior Club teed off from four different Cape courses: Cranberry Valley, Dennis Pines, Bayberry Hills and Brookside. The tournament follows the annual Senior Club Championships, which were held in August. Peter Friedman of Danbury was the champion of the four-day event determined as low net. Michael Simpson of Ridgefield was second. Other attendees were John Fitzgerald, Joe Higgins, Don Daughters, Mike Fisher and Michael Herron.

Saint Joseph Parenting Center honors commissioner with 2022 Imagine Award

Saint Joseph Parenting Center (SJPC) - a Danbury- and Stamford-based non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families at risk of child abuse and neglect by providing parenting education, case management and community resource support - honored Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes with its 2022 Imagine Award. Given annually in recognition of individuals who have achieved greatness in positively impacting the lives of children and parents in CT, the Imagine Award is the centerpiece of SJPC’s annual benefit dinner, which was held this year at New Canaan Country Club on Sept. 29.

Dorantes joined the department in 1992, and in 2019 she became Connecticut’s first African American DCF commissioner. Among her accomplishments, Dorantes played a crucial role in the 2018 federal approval of Connecticut’s Family First Prevention Plan, which provides families with greater access to mental health services, substance-use treatment and in-home skill-based parenting as part of the state’s effort to stabilize families and keep them safely together. Earlier, Dorantes was instrumental in gaining a court order to end a federal consent decree imposed on DCF in 1991, which was part of a settlement between the state and plaintiffs arising from claims that the agency was not providing adequate protective services for children in Connecticut.

Special thanks to lead sponsors of the event: Stamford-based Rain Carbon and Ridgefield-based Boehringer Ingelheim.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center October Events

#HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village - Carriage Barn, through Nov. 6. An interactive exhibit and program series, #HOH shows how Ridgefield residents worked together to support their families and their community. Founded as a collection of 24 family farms in 1708, Ridgefield residents developed specialized trades and crafts over the years to accommodate the needs of the growing village. Activities will appeal to visitors of all ages, from an opportunity to try woodworking to a hands-on shopping activity that encourages kids to "take a walk down Main Street" and barter for items on their shopping list. Family talks and demonstrations every Sunday showcase a variety of historic trades and the skilled tradespeople and artisans who still practice them today, from shoemaking to blacksmithing. Site admission is FREE on Sundays through No. 6.

Ghosts of Ridgefield - Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center site, Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. Led by a Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center guide, visitors will traverse the museum’s site and encounter the ghosts of some of Ridgefield’s former residents, who are eager to share their stories with passersby. From overbearing matriarchs to teenage heroines, famous American composers to the hidden history of early African American settlers, Colonial generals to Italian immigrant business leaders, the ghosts haunting KTM&HC on these nights showcase the town’s rich history . . . with a frightful twist! Ghosts of Ridgefield is a family-friendly event, with ghostly encounters and spooky storytelling recommended for adults and kids ages 7 and older. Last year, tours sold out in advance, so be sure to purchase your tickets NOW!

"Cheers to 250 Years! A History of T. Keeler's Inn, Tavern, and Store" - Gilbert Wing of Historic Tavern, through Dec. 31. This exhibit commemorates the 250th anniversary of the opening of former site resident's Timothy Keeler's successful business enterprises in 1772. Cheers to 250 Years! explores the interconnectedness of people during the colonial and early republic periods, nationally and internationally, through the lens of Timothy Keeler's tavern and store in colonial and early republic Ridgefield (1772-1800). Cheers to 250 Years! is generously sponsored by The Fountain Inn, Martha Campbell in memory of David Campbell, Nicholas Donofrio, Judi Pankenier, Joel Third, Brian Truskowski & Terry McManus, Annette & Dan O’Brien, and Cheryl Crowl. Thank you!

Exhibits are included in the price of admission; or purchase exhibits-only passes.



Take Our New Tour, "War at Home" - Historic Tavern, October: Wednesdays through Sundays at 2:30 p.m.; November: Thursdays through Sundays at 2:30 p.m. "War at Home" shares the experiences of the residents of our site during the Battle of Ridgefield, Connecticut's only inland Revolutionary War battle, on April 27, 1777. Learn about how the members of the Keeler household navigated community division and the war’s impact on families, and discuss how we remember the events today. We're actively prototyping this tour, which means we're trying out lots of new content and interactive components, and we want to get your feedback! Be sure to fill out a survey after your tour experience.

Thank you to all those who helped make our fall fundraiser a success! Visitors strolled our historic site on a beautiful fall evening, sampling drinks from local breweries and cideries and dining on delicious food from Melt Mobile food truck. Music from Christine Chanel and Ryan Datino and special programming by Catherine Prescott and Mary Tsaltas-Ottomanelli provided excellent entertainment all evening. Guests also viewed KTM&HC's newly installed exhibit, #HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village. Proceeds from ticket sales and event sponsorships support our mission-driven work to preserve and interpret KTM&HC's unique site history.

We're excited to announce that History on Tap will be back next year! Mark your calendars for Oct. 6, 2023 - we'll see you then!

This month, we were excited to receive a long-awaited shipment of new museum-quality display cases for the Gilbert Wing of the museum. These much-needed cases were purchased thanks to the generosity of Ridgefield Thrift Shop, Ridgefield Rotary Club, and the District Rotary Grant and will allow us to better protect our incredible archival and collections materials.

Volunteers Wanted

Museum cashiers: Enjoy meeting new people and providing great customer experiences? Come join our team of volunteer cashiers at the Museum Shop. In preparation for our high season and anticipated increased visitation, the Museum Shop has been refreshed with a great selection of new merchandise. Starting in November, volunteer cashiers can select shifts during museum open hours, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more and to volunteer, email info@keelertavernmuseum.org.



Become a Member Today

Become part of a mission-driven museum community where you share in the stewardship of our historic site and access exclusive opportunities not available to the general public. Join a community committed to preserving, growing, and sharing a unique cultural site! Member benefits include free site admission and guest passes, program previews and discounts, North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) membership, and more.

Ridgefield CT Pride LGBTQ+ Youth Meet-up on Nov 19.

Ridgefield CT Pride LGBTQ+ YOUTH Meet-Up (allies welcome)

Join us for an evening of food, fun and friendship!

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Location: RSVP for location.

RSVP: supportgroup@ridgefieldctpride.com

5 to 5:30 p.m. Pot-luck / mix & mingle. NO NUTS. Please let us know if you have specific allergies when you RSVP so we can make sure to have options for you too.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Games & Activities

6:30 to 7 p.m. Discussion

Emotional Rescue group exhibition

Through Oct. 30

605 Ridgebury Road in Ridgefield, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Please call 203-748-2806.

It began five years ago when eleven women artists of various ages and techniques decided to take an abstract painting class with Rachel Volpone at the Ridgefield of Artists. They soon became friends and admirers of each other’s work and continue to meet weekly. Each works independently, developing her own style and technique; occasionally they collaborate, working together in the creation of a group project. Through the years, though they have lost and gained one or two “members” of the group, their name - The Abstract 11 - remains. Nine of them are represented in this exhibition.

Individually, the group has been featured in exhibits and juried shows at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists and elsewhere in the area. They come together as artists and friends, exploring and sharing their frustrations and fears. They are truly there for each other as “emotional rescuers”.

Ridgefield Library author talk with Cody Keenan

The Ridgefield Library will host an author talk with Cody Keenan on Oct. 28. His book "Grace" is currently #13 on the New York Times non-fiction, hardcover Best Seller list. A Class of 1996 Ridgefield High School graduate, Cody was the Chief White House Speechwriter for President Obama for 7 years. He and his wife are currently living in NYC. He also teaches a class at Northwestern University - a speechwriting class!

For more information, visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/person-author-talk-cody-keenan.

About "Grace"

A white supremacist shooting and an astonishing act of forgiveness. A national reckoning with race and the Confederate flag. The fate of marriage equality and the Affordable Care Act. Grace is the propulsive story of ten days in June 2015, when Obama and his chief speechwriter Cody Keenan composed a series of high-stakes speeches to meet a succession of stunning developments.

Through behind-the-scenes moments—from Obama’s suggestion that Keenan pour a drink, listen to some Miles Davis, and “find the silences,” to the president’s late-night writing sessions in the First Family’s residence—Keenan takes us inside the craft of speechwriting at the highest level for the most demanding of bosses, the relentlessly poetic and perfectionist Barack Obama. Grace also delivers a fascinating portrait of White House insiders like Ben Rhodes, Valerie Jarrett, Jen Psaki, and the speechwriting team responsible for pulling it all off during a furious, historic stretch of the Obama presidency—including a gifted fact-checker who took Keenan’s rhetoric to task before taking his hand in marriage. Grace is the most intimate writing that exists on the rhetorical tightrope our first Black president had to walk, culminating with an unforgettable high point: Obama stunning everybody by taking a deep breath and leading the country in a chorus of “Amazing Grace.”

Ghosts of Ridgefield speciality tours

Tickets are on sale now and selling fast for Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Ghosts of Ridgefield, a series of spooky and fun ghost tours planned for four nights only on Oct. 27 through Oct. 30.Tickets have sold out in previous years, so be sure to get yours soon!

Led by a Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center guide, visitors will traverse the museum’s site and encounter the ghosts of some of Ridgefield’s former residents, who are eager to share their stories with passersby. From overbearing matriarchs to teenage heroines, famous American composers to early African-American settlers, colonial generals to Italian immigrant business leaders, the ghosts haunting Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on these nights showcase the town’s rich history . . . with a frightful twist!

Ghosts of Ridgefield is a family-friendly event, with ghostly encounters and spooky storytelling recommended for adults and kids ages 7 and older. Sponsored by Terry Bearden-Rettger & Mike Rettger, Montanari Fuel Service, and Sturges Bros., Inc. Additional sponsorship by Bellagamba Electric, Rieve Fire Protection, and CCA, LLC. Thank you for supporting Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center!

Ghosts of Ridgefield will take place on Oct. 27 through 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. each night. Tours go out every ten minutes, with a maximum of ten people per tour, and are about an hour in length. Dress warmly and wear comfortable shoes: tours are exclusively outdoors, rain or shine. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Don’t wait too long to purchase tickets for this popular annual event! For more information and to purchase tickets NOW, go to www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events.