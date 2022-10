This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Movement classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Workout, cardio and dance classes for all levels with experienced, certified instructors start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Most classes are in person; Zoom options are available in some classes.

October classes include:

Total Body Reset with Pat Anikewich, an all-in-one workout to tone and tighten your body, starts Oct. 17 from 5:45 to 6:40 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. This class will have seven sessions; the cost is $88 per person.

Danza-Barre with Natalie Mazzola combines stretching, balance, barre and easy dance moves. At $77 per person, this seven-session class starts Oct. 11 from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at Veterans Park School.

Line Dance for Beginners with Ellen Russow and Steve Parker starts Oct. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. This class will have six sessions; the cost is $75 per person.

Tai Chi Exercises starts Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. on Zoom; Oct. 12 at 6:45 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School; and Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Annex. This class will have seven sessions; the cost is $88 per person.



Advanced registration is required; there is a discount for Ridgefield seniors. New sessions - plus Simply Stretch, Zumba, and Gentle Yoga - start in November and December and will continue into winter.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to learn more and register.

'Protect Your Assets as You Age' seminar

In the "Protect Your Assets as You Age" seminar in Ridgefield Public Schools’ Continuing Education program, Elder Law Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy of Danbury will explain how to protect your home and life’s savings from Medicaid (Title 19) in case you need long-term care.

Questions such as “If I don’t plan, what will Medicaid take?" and "How can I protect my assets and still keep control over them?” will be discussed as the attorneys explain using trusts and other techniques to protect your assets and income and qualify for Medicaid benefits (for home care, assisted living or nursing home); VA Aid and Attendance pension (up to $2,431/month); and Probate Avoidance through Revocable Living Trusts. There will be time for Q&A.

This class meets on Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Advance registration is required; the cost is $29 per person and there will be a discount available for seniors and their caregivers/relatives.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to learn more and register.

'The Crusades' history class

"The Crusades," a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education, will review one of the most bizarre and fascinating episodes in human history. What induced European peasants and kings to walk over three thousand miles to fight over a city in the desert? How did the Crusades so rapidly spiral out of hand that even the Pope could not control them? This course will cover the main Crusades of the medieval era and their sizable impact on history as we know it.

Instructor Joshua Hoffman is an experienced and certified history teacher with a specialty in Classics, Medieval and Renaissance Studies. This four-session class is on Wednesdays (Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. The cost is $77 per person; Ridgefield seniors ages 62 and up pay $65. Advance registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to learn more and register.

Russian history series

Ridgefield Continuing Education will offer a Russian history series led by long-term history teacher Nancy Maxwell who will provide a Zoom slide lecture and discussion of insights into key personalities and events.

"The Crimean War" class will discuss how territorial ambition, an issue over a church in Palestine and folly caused Queen Victoria, Czar Nicholas, France and the Ottomans to go to war against each other in the 19th Century, epitomized by the infamous Charge of the Light Brigade. Class meets Oct. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; the cost is $29 per person.

"The Last of the Romanovs" relates the history of an all-powerful, 300-year-old Russian dynastic empire, that came to a shocking end in 1917 as the Russian Revolution swept across the country. Let’s trace the story and resolve some of the mysteries of how Czar Nicholas II, a gentle, family man, ended up in prison and what happened to his five children, all on the brink of bright futures. Class meets Oct. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; the cost is $29 per person.

"The Russian Revolution" course examines the state of Russia and its government in the early twentieth century and then follows the chain of events that toppled Nicholas II, destroyed the Romanov dynasty, and brought Lenin to power after the outbreak of World War I. Would the tsars have been able to maintain autocratic control of the country if World War I had not occurred? Class meets Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; the cost is $39 per person.

Future courses include a "World War I and II in Europe" series, starting Oct. 24. There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors ages 62 and over. Advance is registration required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Art journaling and knitting classes

Take Art Journaling in Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn a wonderful way to explore an artistic practice and get your thoughts and feelings on paper through art. No words are necessary unless you want to write. Like any journal, this is just for you. We will work in different types of journals, using acrylic paint, watercolor paint, crayons, charcoal. We will explore stencils, images from any source, creating papers, and more. This is mixed media! No prior artistic experience is necessary.

Instructor Holli Levy, a retired school teacher, has been art journaling for a number of years. She loves the freedom of it because you have the ability to explore everything. Visit the Ridgefield Schools website, www.ridgefieldschools.org, for the materials list. This class meets Mondays from Oct. 17 through Nov. 28 (no class on Oct. 31) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $159 per person.

Studio Knitting for All Levels with Lizabeth Doty starts October 11 and will run for seven sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $172 per person and class meets at Veterans Park School.

New Drawing sessions start in November.

There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for registration and more information.

Founders Hall

Last chance to purchase tickets to Founders Hall 20th Anniversary Oktoberfest Celebration!

Founders Hall Oktoberfest fundraiser and celebration tickets are on sale now and open to the public. You won’t want to miss this memorable occasion featuring live music by The Beatniks featuring Cee, mind bending magic from Dave Ferst, the FERST name in Magic, and a live auction emceed by ACT of CT’s Artistic Director, Daniel Levine.

Auction highlights will include a rarely available private catered party for 50 at Founders Hall, a vacation to Cape Cod, an opportunity to name a beer at Nod Hill Brewery, and a night out in Manhattan to a Broadway show and dinner.

Traditional elements of Oktoberfest include Bavarian pretzels, German sausage, and mustards. Head chef at Ridgefield’s Gallo, Raeffele Gallo, has created an eclectic and exciting menu providing guests the opportunity to sample a variety of beer pairings provided by Nod Hill Brewery. The event will take place at Founders Hall in Ridgefield on October 1st at 6:30 PM as the building is transformed for a traditional German celebration. The event is open to the public and tickets are limited. Purchase yours today. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-tickets-392435112987 and at Founders Hall. Please contact Cindy Nesbitt at cindy@founders-hall.org for more information.

Needed: A treasurer who loves history

Interested in history and good with numbers? The Ridgefield Historical Society is seeking a new treasurer for a two-year term beginning in October. Current treasurer Molly McGeehin is completing her term then and taking a new role on the board.

Treasurer, a board position, is an essential one for the Historical Society, which depends upon its volunteers to continue to preserve, protect and expand knowledge of Ridgefield’s history. Candidates should have knowledge of QuickBooks and experience with budgets and nonprofit organizations.

For more information, please email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Inland Wetlands Board seeks member

Due to the resignation of Ms. Patricia Sesto from the Ridgefield, Inland Wetlands Board the Board members “shall appoint a qualified individual registered as a Republican voter to fill a vacancy in an elected member’s position on the Board for the remainder of the term and until a successor is elected and qualifies”.

The Board will solicit letters of interest and personal credentials from registered Republicans who may be interested in appointment to this position.

Letters of interest should be submitted by October 26, 2022

Susan Baker, Vice Chair

Inland Wetlands Board

'Opportunities and Resources for the Disabled Community' program series at Ridgefield Library

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 the Ridgefield Library (472 Main St.) will host "Registering to Vote," the second in a series of programs on "Opportunities and Resources for the Disabled Community."

Republican Registrar of Voters Wayne Floegel and Democratic Registrar of Voters Cynthia A. Bruno will be presenting on "Registering to Vote," a "how to" for individuals with learning differences. Come join us to learn more about the voting process and how to become an involved member of your community!

Upcoming program topics will include pursuing a driver’s license; navigating CT Probate Court; opportunities at SPHERE; solving transportation issues; and state resources for members of the disability community. This series is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Public Schools and SPHERE.

To register, please visit the Ridgefield Library's calendar on the library's website, www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282

'Eccentric Women of Ridgefield' premieres on Oct. 15 and 16

On Oct. 15 and 16, Ridgefield Theater Barn and Ridgefield Historical Society will present the play "Eccentric Women of Ridgefield."



The play is based on the research, writing and performances of Dr. Darla Shaw, a Ridgefield resident. The play has been adapted for the stage by Stephen Robbins and Linda Seay. Seay is also the director of the play.

The four actresses portraying the eccentric women are Sheri Rak, Benna Strober, Charlotte Hampden and Emily Volpintesta. With key photos in the background, these women will take on such roles as that of Sarah Bishop, the famous hermitess of West Mountain Road centuries ago. You will also learn about the Peanut Lady of Branchville, an immigrant entrepreneur of the early days, and the Cat Lady of Barrack Hill Road who went from great wealth as a French art socialite to the lowest levels of status with only her cats. Finally, there will be Mary Louise Olcott of CASAGO fame, a wild and crazy socialite and a staunch suffragette who devoted herself to her town in a multitude of ways.

Sally Sanders, one of the well-known town historians, will be available to do a Q&A after each show.



The shows will be at the Ridgefield Theater Barn (37 Halapin Lane). Tickets can be purchased online and are $25; doors open on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and on 1 p.m. on Oct. 16. Bring your own food and drinks; the setting is cabaret style. Come be one of the first to see the show and learn something about Ridgefield history..

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's '#HandsOnHistory' exhibit runs to Nov. 6

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (152 Main St.) is excited to announce the opening of "HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village" on Oct. 1. The award-winning exhibition will run through Nov. 6 and explores the interdependency of farms, families and businesses across Ridgefield’s history, showcasing individual trades and their tools.

Each Saturday through Nov. 6, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will host family demonstrations that put some of the exhibit’s featured trades on display, with live presentations of blacksmithing, shoemaking and more by skilled craftspeople and artisans. On these dates, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will offer free site admission to all visitors, which includes a guided tour of our historic tavern museum as well asentry to "It Takes a Village" and related family demonstrations. During the week, school and youth groups can also book educator-led tours of the exhibit free of charge.

"#HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village" is located in Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's historic Carriage Barn, a curated display where visitors can learn more about Ridgefield’s trades through hands-on activities with specialized tools, techniques and activities.

For much of its history, Ridgefield was a farming community. Family farms afforded residents some degree of independence, but none could be entirely self-sufficient. Members of the community developed specialized trades to accommodate the needs of a growing village, and by the turn of the nineteenth century, the nature of Ridgefield’s Main Street shifted to reflect this new market. "It Takes a Village" explores this shift from colonial era to the early twentieth century. Highlights include early daybooks and ledgers from Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's archival collection that speak to the trade and barter transactions that were the economic drivers of early Ridgefield.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center has also developed a companion online exhibit that combines maps, narrative text, and multimedia content, taking visitors on a virtual tour of the businesses on Ridgefield’s Main Street in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Explore and learn more at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center website, www.keelertavernmuseum.org.

The exhibit is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 6, with free admission every Sunday. Get tickets at the museum's website. To book a free tour for a school or youth group, email education@keelertavernmuseum.org. Onsite parking is available at 152 Main Street in Ridgefield.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, located on Main Street in Ridgefield, tells the town’s and nation’s history through the lives of its past residents. The four-acre historic site features an expanded site experience featuring museum and outdoor tour options, rotating exhibits, and access to the scenic grounds and gardens.

Additional information, including updates about on-site and virtual programming and events as well as rental availability of the Garden House, can be found at the museum's website, @KeelerTavernMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, @KeelerTavern on Twitter or by emailing info@keelertavernmuseum.org.

For inquiries about school programs and digital learning experiences, please email education@keelertavernmuseum.org.

Ridgebury Farm and Stables hosts first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday

Ridgebury Farm and Stables is hosting its first annual Ridgebury Riders Farm Fete Friday on Oct. 21st from 6 to 9 p.m. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the Ridgebury Riders program which provides scholarships to riders in need of financial support as well as ongoing care for its therapy horses and specialty tack needed for therapeutic riding.

Ridgebury Farm and Stables, an Equine Centered Holistic Wellness and Nature Therapy Farm on 56 pastoral acres with private trails, is the home of Ridgebury Riders, a 501c3 non-profit organization and American Hippotherapy Association recognized facility specializing in Occupational, Physical, and Speech-Language Therapy as well as Equine Assisted Therapy. The farm also offers lessons to family of their riders.

Farm Fete attendees will enjoy a magical autumn evening on Ridgebury Farm overlooking the rolling bucolic pastures, historical property and barns while enjoying a variety of food stations from the area’s best local restaurants (including Terra Sole, Hayfields, O’Deen’s Barbeque, Colony Grill and more), bespoke cocktails mixed by The Vintage Horse (Open Bar Car) sponsored by Ancona’s Wines and Liquors, dancing to wonderful live music, a silent auction and moonlit tractor rides around the farm.

To purchase tickets or sponsor this event, please visit www.ridgeburyfarm.com.

Ridgebury Riders (484 Ridgebury Road in Ridgefield) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 2021 committed to providing life changing therapy, best in class hippo-therapy and equine education working together on an exceptional farm where our common goal is health, well-being and progress of the rider, horse, and broader community.

Ridgebury Riders is what we call all of our riders, regardless of age, experience, neurodiversity or riding ability. Being a Ridgebury Rider means that you have the opportunity to develop at your own pace, working with our instructors, therapists and amazing horses in a natural environment.

Our goal is to provide these life-changing therapy opportunities for patients regardless of their ability to pay. Your support directly makes that happen.

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band Concert

For the first time in five years, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band returns to the Northeast on tour, performing a free 7:30 p.m. concert on Oct. 25 in the Ridgefield High School auditorium.

Organizers from American Legion Post 78 have helped bring the ensemble from the nation’s capital to Ridgefield for this community event.

For full details, please visit the Marine Band website, www.marineband.marines.mil. Free tickets are available online, starting Sept. 25 (limit 4 per request). Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m.; remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time.

The 2022 concert tour also marks the return of an American tradition, which has been on hold for the past two years due to the global pandemic.

Fettig has programmed musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th Director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Concert goers can expect a mix of works including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

Since Sousa was first granted permission to tour the country by President Benjamin Harrison in 1891, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps Band has delivered a White House experience from Washington, D.C., to the far-reaching corners of our nation, and these special concerts have been shared by generations of Americans.

By the end of this year’s 30-day tour, the Marine Band will have covered more than 2,800 miles around the Northeast, performing in 27 different cities in 10 states, with concerts in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams. Known as “The President’s Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

'Artists in the City: From Masters to Modernists' at the Ridgefield Library

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, the Ridgefield Library will welcome ArtScapades for “Artists in the City: From Masters to Modernists.”

Since the birth of cities, artists have been painting them. ArtScapades will look at how artists portrayed cities in their works, from 17th-century realistic cityscapes to 20th-century abstract metropolitan views. Included in this lecture are works by Johannes Vermeer, Camille Pissarro, John Sloan, Edward Hopper, Piet Mondrian, Georgia O’Keeffe and more!

Robin Hoffman and Jodi Stiffelman of ArtScapades began teaching art appreciation in 1998. They have presented at libraries, art centers, and museums in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, and Florida.

To register, please visit the library's calendar at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282.

Town of Ridgefield Commission on Aging members needed

The Ridgefield Commission on Aging is in search of volunteers to fill 3 vacant openings.



The Ridgefield Commission on Aging identifies the needs of senior citizens living in Ridgefield and coordinates services that further their well-being.

Please email your interest to commissiononaging@ridgefieldct.org

Tiger-Shark Tank event at the Ridgefield Library, Oct. 26

Ridgefield-based entrepreneurs and business owners – get your pitch ready! The ECDC has organized a Tiger-Shark Tank event so that you can pitch your business idea to an incredible panel of notable leaders, entrepreneurs and investors.

On Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, judges will vote on the best ideas and award Ridgefield Chamber gift cards to the top ideas. Please email pitches to ecdc.sean@gmail.com by Oct. 24.

The esteemed judges will be Deborah Backes, Jay Walker, Jeff Bornstein, Chris Bishop and Sean Dowd - all are Ridgefield locals!

The Ridgefield ECDC encourages anyone who lives in Ridgefield, or who has a business in the Town, to present at the event, such as a Home-based business, Main Street business (retail, restaurant, or other), Manufacturing, Service, Technology, or any business! Pitches can be for a new idea of the expansion of an existing business. High School and College students are welcome.

Winners will receive Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce gift cards. The winning entrepreneur will receive $1,000 in gift cards, Runner-up will receive $500, and Third and Fourth place will receive $250 each.

Please email ECDC member Sean Dowd at ecdc.sean@gmail.com with any questions or to arrange a pitch!

Hearts, Hugs & Hope: An Alzheimer’s Support Group at Ridgefield Station

On Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Station Senior Living community (55 Old Quarry Road), the Ridgefield Station's Alzheimer's support group will meet in person in the Ridgefield Station theater room.

Dealing with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia isn't easy, so it is helpful to share your concerns and personal experiences with others who completely understand what you're going through. You will also learn about proven strategies to help you better care for your family member.

Please call 203-403-0990 or email Director of Compass Programming Hugh Salazar at hsalazar@ridgefieldslr.com for more information and to RSVP.

Rides for Ridgefield

Rides For Ridgefield takes seniors and other Ridgefield residents with mobility restrictions to medical appointments. Unfortunately, not all ride requests are fulfilled because of a lack of drivers. Rides for Ridgefield meet its mission by periodically selecting a ride request that fits their schedule. Interested parties should contact Nancy Brandon at 203-894-7433.

Rides for Ridgefield would like to sincerely thank all those who came to our Bartender Night Fundraiser at the The Lantern on Main Street. We appreciate everyone’s support of our mission to provide rides to our senior population with mobility issues. Special thanks to our celebrity bartenders and our small businesses who donated raffle items.