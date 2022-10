This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Ridgefield Continuing Education dance classes

Dance classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Line Dance, taught by longterm teachers and dancers Steve Parker and Ellen Russow is a fun, no partner-needed workout for all levels that meets on Wednesdays. Classess will meet on Oct. 12, 19 and 26 and on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at East Ridge Middle School from 7 to 8 p.m.. The cost is $75 per person.

Ridgefield Continuing Education will also be offering Ballroom Dance and East Coast Swing Beginner - Brush Up classes with longterm instructor Natalie Mazzola. These classes provide a fun, no stress way to learn social dancing, including basic Ballroom and rhythm patterns in Rumba, Cha-Cha, East Coast Swing and more. Theses are great for beginners and for those who have taken lessons in the past. This class will meet on seven Tuesdays, including Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 15, 22 and 29 from 8 to 8:45 p.m. The class is $158 per couple; there will be a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up.

Zumba® classes start Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., and Danza-Barre classes start Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Advanced registration is required. Visit the Ridgefield Schools website or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information or to register.

Tai chi exercises classes

Tai Chi Exercises Classes are available both in person and on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This class is a meditation in motion and a gentle, full body workout combined - all done standing with no mat. This first class consists of 35 basic Tai Chi exercises done as reps and designed to promote better health, stress relief, balance and coordination, concentration and internal organ massage based on ”Step by Step Tai Chi: the Natural Way to Strength and Healing” by Master Lam Kam Chuen. You’ll need a set of one- to three-pound weights and a water bottle.

You may join classes in person starting Oct. 12 at 6:45 p.m. or Oct. 13 at 10 a.m., or on Zoom starting Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Tuition is $88 for a seven-session class.

Instructor Rod Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied under Gwen Roman for seven years.

New sessions of Total Body Reset, Stretch, Zumba, Danza-Barre, and Yoga are also available. Advanced registration is required. Specific dates can be found at the Ridgefield Schools website or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Technology classes

Google Docs, eBay, Excel, Windows, Cyber Security and Photoshop Elements classes are available this October through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q & A. Tutorials are also available.

Technology classes include:

• Excel Intro - Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. in the Annex. Classes will be on Oct. 4, 11 and 18 at $80 per person.

• Excel Intermediate: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. in the Annex. Classes will be on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 and 2 at $80 per person.

• Windows 10 and 11 Basics: Oct. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. over Zoom. This class is $40 per person.

• Google Docs: Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. over Zoom. This class is $40 per person.

• Cyber Security: Oct. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. over Zoom. This class is $40 per person.

• How to Sell Items on eBay: Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon over Zoom. This class is $40 per person.

• Intro to Photoshop Elements: Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. in the Annex. This class will be held on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 at $120 per person.

More sections - plus Using FaceBook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, iPhone, iPad, Excel Advanced, PowerPoint, Word, and software tutorials - are available. There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.

More information will be available at the Ridgefield Schools website or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Archaeology lectures: 10,000 years of Ridgefield history

The Original Settlers of Ridgefield is the story of the people that lived in Ridgefield during the 10,000 years prior to contact with colonists. In these lectures, Ridgefield archaeologist Lynn-Marie Wieland will address how these people coped with their climate changes, and how they used and changed their land so that they could survive, increase and flourish. It is also the story of how they ceased to be wanderers and became settlers in this land we call Ridgefield and they called Caudatowa.

Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is a lithic (stone tools) archaeologist specializing in southern New England prehistory focusing on the Indians of the Ridgefield area. This class will meet in person on Wednesdays (Oct. 12, 19 and 26) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Annex. Please call if you prefer to attend via Zoom. The cost is $77 per person; there will be a discount for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.

Advanced registration is required. Visit the Ridgefield Schools website or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center hosts History on Tap fundraiser

Purchase your tickets now for Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s (KTM&HC) fall fundraiser, History on Tap! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to spend a night out at the museum, with great food, drink, music and programming.

The fundraiser will be held on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. History on Tap is your chance to experience our museum in different ways: as a historic site, a community center, and – for one night only – a great place to grab a drink! Learn about and sample drinks from a great group of local breweries, with tastings from Counter Weight Brewing Company (Cheshire), Reverie Brewing Company (Newtown), New England Cider Company (Wallingford) and Nod Hill Brewery (Ridgefield). Pair your drinks with delicious gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and sides from Melt Mobile, a local food truck with rave reviews.

Throughout the night, enjoy live music from indie soul-pop singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Christine Chanel, accompanied by guitarist Ryan Datino. And grab a front row seat for an exclusive live discussion by KTM&HC Chief Curator Catherine Prescott and historian Mary Tsaltas-Ottomanelli about beer and cider in colonial taverns – including a drink-making demonstration! Guests will also have special access to our exhibit “HandsOnHistory: It Takes a Village.”

Tickets are $75 and include event admission, unlimited beer and cider tastings and vouchers for food. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Parking will be available at First Congregational Church (103 Main St.). All proceeds benefit mission-driven work at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.

Become a member of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center

Become part of a mission-driven museum community where you share in the stewardship of our historic site and access exclusive opportunities not available to the general public. Your membership provides a critical and ongoing source of revenue that funds all we do: from immersive school programs, to culturally enriching lectures, to fun family events, to the conservation of our collections, to the preservation of our historic landmark.

Join a community committed to preserving, growing, and sharing a unique cultural site! Member benefits include free site admission and guest passes, program previews and discounts, North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) membership, and more.

Ridgefield CT Pride Youth & Family Support Groups

Ridgefield CT Pride runs two monthly support groups that serve the Connecticut and New York communities. The LGBTQ+ Youth group meets the first Monday of the month and offers support to LGBTQ+ Youth. The LGBTQ+ Family support group meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month and is designed to support family and friends of people in the LGBTQ community. During COVID-19, meetings are held virtually and the family group is a joint meeting with Waterbury PFLAG.

Both groups will follow the models set forth in other such support groups regarding confidentiality (what is said in group, stays in group) and are free of charge.

LGBTQ+ Youth Support Group - 1st Monday of the month, 7 to 8:30 p.m. via ZOOM.

LGBTQ+ Family Support Group - 4th Tuesday of the month, 7 to 8:30 p.m. via ZOOM.

Upcoming group meetings will include Oct. 25, Nov. 22, Dec. 27, Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 3 (PRIDE IN THE PARK from 12 to 3 p.m.), June 27, July 25 and Aug. 22.

For more information and the Zoom link, contact Alisa at supportgroup@ridgefieldctpride.com.

If it’s deemed by the facilitator that a member of the group is in danger of hurting themselves or others, this information can not be held in confidence.

Ridgefield CT Pride is a non-profit organization that was created to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community, to educate, promote awareness, understanding, and acceptance of this community; and to provide support for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies. In addition to organizing Ridgefield’s annual Pride in the Park celebration, Ridgefield CT Pride also runs two monthly support groups that serve the Connecticut and New York communities. For more information on the support groups, contact supportgroup@ridgefieldctpride.com.

Democratic Town Committee seek candidates to fill Board of Finance vacancy

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Finance. The vacancy is created by the resignation from Karen Ogden, effective Sept. 30, which was announced by Ms. Ogden at the Board of Finance meeting on Sept. 20. On Sept. 22, the Democratic Town Committee thanked Ms. Ogden “for her service to the Town as a member of the Board of Finance.”

The Ridgefield Town Charter requires an elective board, such as the Board of Finance, to fill a vacancy with a person who is a member of the same political party as the party on whose row the vacating board member was elected. As Ms. Ogden, a Democrat, was elected as a Democrat for a term running from Nov. 2019 to Nov. 2023, the Board of Finance is required to appoint a registered Democrat to fill the seat until Nov. 2023.

The Democratic Town Committee requests that any registered Democrat in Ridgefield who may be interested in filling this seat send a statement of interest as well as a resume or biography (or equivalent) to recruitment@ridgefielddems.org, by 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, so that a Democratic Town Committee subcommittee may interview potential candidates and the Democratic Town Committee can send an endorsement to the Board of Finance in a timely manner for its consideration. Interested persons are advised that the Board of Finance will conduct its own official selection process for filling the vacancy. The Board of Finance’s process is separate from the Democratic Town Committee’s process. The Democratic Town Committee’s endorsement is advisory to the Board of Finance.

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival Series at Ridgefield Library

On Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Library will host the second of a monthly series “Tuesday Night at the Movies with RIFF.” The selections are feature-length films that have reached the finalist stage of Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s (RIFF) competition for the full festival in Spring 2023. The audience can offer feedback and vote on each film. Screenings are free and open to the public.

The October film is “Hard Shell Soft Shell” (“Fragile” in French), directed by Emma Benestan (France, 2021, digital, in French with English subtitles) A handsome oyster farmer vows to win back his actress girlfriend after a botched proposal. Fragile hijacks the traditional codes of comedy with a joyfully feminist take on contemporary masculinity.

To register, visit the library’s calendar on the Ridgefield Library website or call 203-438-2282 for the RIFF link to Eventbrite.