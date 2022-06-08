Community news: Pool and tennis club in Ridgefield celebrates 50th anniversary and more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
iPad
“How to Get the Most out of your iPad” is the topic of a Ridgefield Continuing Education course with tech author and long term instructor Lance Whitney who will show you the ins and outs of Apple's popular tablet. Have your iPad handy during the live and interactive online Zoom class and see how to use email, calendar, maps, and other basic programs. Learn how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts, and organize your apps. The course will also look at Apple's App Store where you can download a wide variety of apps, both free and paid. This workshop meets Wednesday, June 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuition is $40. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $34. Advance registration is required. Other classes starting in July include Facebook, eBay, Excel, LinkedIn one on one, and more. Info at https://ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.