Community news: Heroes of Ned's Mountain webinar and more

Heroes of Ned’s Mountain webinar Feb. 10

Learn more about Edward “Ned” Armstrong and his wife, Betsy Armstrong, one of Ridgefield’s early Black families. The Armstrongs have been remembered in the name of the area where they lived in the 19th century: Ned’s Mountain, and Ned’s Lane, where it’s believed the family, comprising three generations, had a small compound. But there is much more to the Armstrongs’ story, as well as the story of others who also lived on the mountain, than has been included in published histories of Ridgefield.

A former editor of The Ridgefield Press, Jack Sanders, Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m.,will share recent research that reveals that the Armstrongs not only operated a Ridgefield station on the Underground Railroad, but that shows that their grandsons were among the many Black soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War. Sanders will introduce other Black families who lived on Ned’s Mountain and also sent sons to the 29th Regiment of Connecticut Volunteers.

Newspaper articles, contemporaneous accounts, old maps, records of the Town of Ridgefield, census records and military records all provided pieces of this story of how Black Ridgefielders were able to assist the formerly enslaved on their journey north to safety and how they also fought in the Civil War when the State of Connecticut finally permitted their service.

Sanders found a number of surprises in his research, which he will discuss in the Feb. 10 webinar. Following the hour-long presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

The program is presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society, with the Ridgefield Library and Ridgebury Congregational Church. To register, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org; a Zoom link will be provided a few days before the program. The webinar is sponsored by CT Humanities and Fairfield County Bank.

Marine Veterans of Fairfield County present $1,000 donation checks

George Besse of the Ridgefield American Legion Post 78, and Dick Tiani of the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County, recently presented $1,000 donation checks for the New Fund to Ridgefield Selectman Bob Hebert at the American Legion.

Writing, Foreign Language classes starting

Writing and Foreign Language classes start soon on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Writing a Novel or Short Story, led by author and writing teacher Michael Canavan, covers how to create, develop, or complete your novel or short story by first focusing on the basics, such as character development of major and minor character backgrounds; scene creation; a fully developed plot of all the main conflicts and actions of your story; and building scenes that move your story ahead through first, second, and final drafts. Advance registration is required. Cost is $115. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $92. Class is Mondays, Feb. 1, 8 and 22; and March. 1 and 8. New students meet from 1 to 3 p.m. and students continuing from a prior session meet from 7 to 9 p.m.

Multiple levels of French, Italian, and Spanish language classes start in early February. These live Zoom classes, taught by native speakers, allow you to step away from a rote computer program and into live, interactive learning of a foreign language. Beginning and intermediate to advance classes are available both day and evening. Tuition is $119 to $181 plus text fee. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and over) discount available. Instruction is live, interactive, and online via Zoom. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Virtual, live online SAT Prep beginning

Virtual and live online SAT Prep options start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help Ridgefield students prepare for the March, May, and June SATs. Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, the largest independently owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering evening and weekend SAT Prep classes. The weeknight class (Group 9) started on Wednesday, Jan. 27 with English meeting on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Math meeting on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The weekend class (Group 10) began on Sunday, Jan. 24 with English meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Math meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additional options are available to prepare for the May and June SAT’s. Cost is $440 (24 hours) and includes all course materials. Detailed schedule for Ridgefield classes are at https://ridgefieldschools.org or visit https://lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Buying, selling on eBay workshop continuing

Buying and Selling on eBay is a two session Zoom workshop offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This workshop provides hands-on experience using eBay and can help you: buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business; and sell items to downsize a collection. Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than 10 years buying and selling on eBay. Class meets on Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and 9 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. or Mondays, March 1, and 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $79. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and up) pay $63.

Other tutorials available through Ridgefield Continuing Education include LinkedIn, iPhone, iPad, Cyber Security, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Windows 10, Wix Websites, Website Design, Google Docs, Photoshop Elements, plus software tutorials. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Tone, flexibility classes available

Yes, you can be invigorated and maintain fitness, tone and flexibility this winter via classes available now through Ridgefield Continuing Education via Zoom, in your home. The following classes below start soon.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley starts Thursday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:15 p.m.; either night is seven sessions. Yoga Movements with Beverly Leighton starts Thursday, Feb. 4 and meets from 4 to 5 p.m. for eight sessions. Yoga with Miriam Zernis has already started; call to join.

Tai Chi Exercises using light weights, a meditation in motion, with Rod Barfield is available on Friday morning (started Jan. 29; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.) and Tuesdays (starts Feb. 2; 10 to 11 a.m.). Tai Chi Form starts Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m.

New sessions of classes taught by Pat Anikewich including Barre-Lates (starts Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.), Pilates Fusion (starts Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.), Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout (starts Feb. 2 at 8:30 a.m. and Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.) start soon.

Dance Toning and Stretch with Motoko Kuroda starts Feb. 3 (five sessions; 6 to 7 p.m.); a Monday section is also available.

Tai Chi Chuan and Tai Chi Form start again in March. Fit and Tone (Mondays at 5:45 p.m.), Classes meet five to eight sessions and cost $62 to $98. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register for class details.

Library events for February

Non-fictioneers Book Group, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Murder by the Book Mystery Discussion, Thursday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

ARTalk, African American Artists: Self-Determination and Resistance from the Roaring 20’s to 2020 with Dr. Stephanie Sparling Williams, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Books and Breakfast, Monday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Infinite Worlds Book Group, Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Mindfulness and Meditation, Friday, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 12 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

The Dos and Don’ts of Video Conferencing, online with Peggy Bud, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

World Lit Now! Book Discussion Group, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Job Search Resources, online, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 12 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Critics' Circle Book Discussion, Tuesday, Feb 16, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Beginners, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

A.M. Book Group, Feb. 24, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Intermediate/Advanced, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Two Athletic Women and Their Achievements with Toni McKeen, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org