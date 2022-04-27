Community news: Founders Hall earns grant and more

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently presented Founders Hall a grant to support the Hobby and Sport Program which includes billiards, basketball, bridge, and many other classes offered on a semester basis.

Founders Hall, a donor supported education and recreation center for individuals age 60 and older, is considered a great asset to the community. Over 3,300 active members participate in academic classes, social opportunities, and fitness programs at minimal cost. Seventy percent of the funding is provided through donations, grants, and sponsorships.

Ridgefield Thrift Shop has been actively supporting Founders Hall since 2004.

Founders Hall is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To support Founders Hall, visit founders-hall.org.

Local TikTok start to hold book signing in town

Barbara Costello, a former Ridgefield resident and TikTok star, will be at the Talbots in Ridefield on Saturday for a book signing.

The 73-year-old grandmother published a cookbook, “Celebrate with Babs,” on April 12. Known for her “Brunch with Babs” account on TikTok, Costello is also a brand ambassador for Talbots.

Attendees will be able to enjoy light refreshments and can get her cookbook for free with an in-store purchase of $125 or more.

Ridgefield Historical Society to participate in internship program

The Ridgefield Historical Society has announced its participation in the Goldstone Family Internship program for summer 2022. The Goldstone Family program, which supports interns across a number of Ridgefield nonprofit organizations, offers growth and learning opportunities for the intern, and a much appreciated “extra set of hands” for the organization.

As part of this program, the Ridgefield Historical Society is seeking an organizational intern to assist with a variety of projects and tasks related to the mission of the organization.

The internship will provide the selected candidate with a comprehensive overview of the Ridgefield Historical Society; insights into the operation of a small not-for-profit organization; and experience in a variety of disciplines and skills related to history, preservation, and community engagement including, but not limited to programming, education, marketing, archiving, public relations, social media, and event planning.

The mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society is to preserve, interpret, and foster public knowledge of Ridgefield’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. The organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and opportunities for growth abound.

Priority for the internship will be given to adults returning to the workforce after an extended absence, as well as those pursuing a career change. Interest in history, education, museum education and communications is suggested.

For full details and directions for applying, visit the Ridgefield Historical Society website at ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/goldstone-family-internship-summer-2022/ or call 203-438-5821.

Spring Cabaret Piano Bar to be held

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is ushering in the warmer temperatures with its Spring Piano Bar…n.

The event features live music and performers, with the organization aiming to bring the Manhattan club scene to Ridgefield.

The event will be held at 8 p.m. May 6 and May 7. Doors open at 7 p.m

With the accompaniment of Tom Morris, invited singers will offer up their favorites while encouraging the audience to sing songs almost everyone knows by heart. Co-hosts Pamela Jones and Jeffery Albanesi will guide attendees along an evening of good music and laughter. And if the mood strikes, attendees will be given the chance to take the stage themselves.

As with most Barn shows, the seating is cabaret style and patrons are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show. Tickets are $120 for a table that seats four. Masks are optional for vaccinated patrons. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is limited; reservations can be made at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/

Meetinghouse in Ridgebury to host multi-artist exhibition

During May, the arts initiative of the Meetinghouse in Ridgebury will host a multi-artist exhibition featuring local artists. The Shield’s gallery at the Meetinghouse will be adorned with a wide variety of artistic photographs from the cameras of members of the Ridgefield Shutterbugs.

The Shutterbugs is a nonprofit group of 70-80 members, sponsored by the Ridgefield Library. Membership is free to anyone who loves photography — expert and novice alike. The group meets on the second Saturday of each month, but the core activity is taking shooting trips to locations ranging from those of natural beauty such as the Weir Farm and the Woodcock Nature Center to urban subjects such as Grand Central Station and New York Harbor. The group is always open to creative ideas for location and subject matter. They believe that life is expanded by appreciation of the world around us.

The Ridgefield Shutterbugs was founded more than 20 years ago and is now headed by Mary Harold and Ralph Baskin. The attitude of the leaders sets the tone for the mission of the Shutterbugs. In the spirit of artistic freedom, the two heads encourage individual choices of subject matter, perspective, and composition The group also embraces technology to an extent that may make photography purists cringe. Harold insists however that the use of technology to alter raw photos allows many opportunities for expression that would not be possible without it. When asked what makes a good photograph, Ms. Harold replies that since all people see things differently, a photograph must resonate personally.

All ages and levels of experiece are welcome. The variety among the works in the exhibit means there is literally something for everyone.

The Ridgefield Shutterbugs exhibition openswith a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 where visitors may meet the artists and discuss their works. The show will be on display at the Meetinghouse (605 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield) through May 23rd as well as on line at meetinghouse.life. Visiting hours are from 1 to 5 pm. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To inquire about becoming a member of the Ridgefield Shutterbugs, send an email to ridgeburyshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

Blood drive to be held

Scotland Elementary School and The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will sponsor a blood donation event from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

However, this is not your run-of-the-mill blood drive.

On this day, the Scotland fifth grade students and Gem and Torch Club members of the Boys and Girls Club, who have worked to both educate and recruit potential donors, will act as ambassadors for the drive. They will greet and escort people to the gym, ensure that they are comfortable at the drive by handing out snacks and juice post donation, and entertaining the children of the donors while they wait.

The Little Doctors program, which is run by The New York Blood Center, educates children about the importance of donating blood and teaches them how to approach people about becoming blood donors. They are taught to respect the trepidation of some donors and realize that donating is not an expectation but a gift.

This year’s drive is especially important due to the fact that blood banks are running low, a result of people being nervous to donate during COVID-19 for these past two years.

People who are interested in donating must be between the ages of 17 and 75 (over 75 can donate with doctor’s permission), 110 pounds or more, and in good general health at the time of donation. Although there may be some exceptions, people who have had COVID are still eligible to donate, as are those who have recently traveled. To inquire about your eligibility, you may call 1.800.688.0900 prior to coming to the event.

Please arrive at the Boys & Girls Club at 41 Governor Street between 4 to 8:30 p.m. May 19 to donate.