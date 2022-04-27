Community news: Founders Hall earns grant and more Staff Reports April 27, 2022
1 of3
The Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently presented Founders Hall a generous grant to support the Hobby and Sport Program which includes billiards, basketball, bridge, and many other classes offered on a semester basis. A photo of the receipt of the submission, from April 12, is shown. Pictured from the left to the right: Pamela Simoneau, Rigefield Thrift Shop volunteer, Cindy Nesbitt, director of development
at Founders Hall, Grace Weber, executive director at Founders Hall, Antonio Villanueva, a member of Founders Hall and volunteer at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop, and Lynne Sewell, a member of Founders Hall and volunteer at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of3
Scotland Elementary School and The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will sponsor a blood donation event from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. From left to right: Ella Caron, Katelyn Doyle, Sean Sambus
/ Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of3
Ridgefield Thrift Shop presents Founders Hall with grant
The Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently presented Founders Hall a grant to support the Hobby and Sport Program which includes billiards, basketball, bridge, and many other classes offered on a semester basis.