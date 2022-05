This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Microsoft Office 2019 classes featuring Excel and PowerPoint are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The classes will be taught in person with a Zoom option available.

Intermediate Excel for Windows focuses on practice with formulas; calculations; linking sheets and workbooks; relative, absolute, and mixed cell references; NPV, FV and PMT functions, goal seeking, additional chart types, and more. This class is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 17 and 24.

Advanced Excel for Windows focuses on Excel pivot tables and charts, V Lookup, database and table management features (sort, filters, subtotals). Also introduces if statements, CountIf, SumIf, and scenarios This class is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 31 and June 7.

PowerPoint Basics focuses on creating a presentation from scratch, including insertion of pictures, charts, and tables; changing background color, fonts, layout, and slide order; and adding animation, transitions, and sound. This class is from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20.

Each four-hour workshop costs $80. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $66. Small materials fee. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for prerequisites or to register. Windows 10, Cyber Security, eBay, and iPad and software tutorials are available in June.

Language classes

German, Italian and Spanish language classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The following levels start soon on Zoom.

Spanish Advanced Conversation with Oscar Vargas starts from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 ($168).

A new session of Italian, Beginner Part 1 with Valentina Vallinotto starts from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 (six sessions; $168).

German 1, Beginner Part 2 with Karen Wolfinger starts from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 (six sessions; $126).

French classes are now in progress. These classes provide live, interactive, group learning taught by native speakers. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, discount available. Advance registration required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and more details are at https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

ed2go online courses

Online courses with ed2go are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

These instructor-facilitated online courses are informative, fun, convenient and highly interactive and allow you to learn from any location at any time. Many classes are available including business, computer, writing, grant writing, languages, health and online test prep including C++, Network+, Accounting, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and many more certification prep classes. All courses run for six weeks. A new session of each course begins each month.

The next sessions start May 18 and June 15 or choose the “no instructor, start anytime, self-paced” option. Courses are project-oriented and include downloadable lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, and supplementary links that you can do anytime. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Jacullo-O’Rourke engagement

Jeannie Jacullo knew who Kevin O’Rourke was during their days at Ridgefield High School through a number of channels. For one, they were just a year apart. They each were part of bright and active social circles: Jacullo was Class President and Mr. O’Rourke was Mr. RHS. Both even have older siblings, Peter and Kerry, who were (and still are) good friends. Surprisingly their paths never officially crossed, but Jacullo knew O’Rourke as “Kerry’s cute little brother.”

Both moved on to fulfilling college years, with Jacullo graduating from Notre Dame in 2017 and O’Rourke from Boston College in 2016. They each found their way back to New York post graduation and had a brief run in at the Saint Joseph Parenting Center Fall Gala when Kevin’s sister-in-law offered her assistance in procuring Jacullo something from the bar. The couple met on Hinge months later in the spring of 2019 and everything since then has been adventure and celebration. They were engaged at a rooftop brunch in New York City on Dec. 12, 2020 safely distanced from everyone but one another.

Jacullo and O’Rourke will be married at St. Mary’s Church on July 9, 2022 where both of their families are parishioners (and that is one of the many wonderful things about finding a sweetheart who grew up in the same town you did). They look forward to beginning their lives as a married couple and furthering their careers. Jacullo is a product marketing manager for Square, and O’Rourke is a data engineer for PricewaterhouseCoopers. They will make their home in the Upper West Side of New York.

Band to have show at the Ridgefield Theater Barn

The Pete Wikul Band is returning to the Ridgefield Theater Barn with an all-star lineup at 8 p.m. May 14.

At this intimate feel-good concert audiences can expect an eclectic mix of jazz, bossa nova, rock, blues, and R&B. Pete Wikul, on drums, will be joined onstage by the incredibly talented band of Ralph Lalama on tenor sax, Max Darche on trumpet, Don Falzone on bass, and Rob Aries on keyboard. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. As with most Barn shows, the seating is cabaret-style and patrons are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show.

Tickets are $30 per person and masks are optional for vaccinated patrons. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Reservations can be made at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/.

Brewery debuts 360 degree virtual tour

Nod Hill Brewery has created a unique, interactive virtual tour of its brewery and campus in Ridgefield. The tour includes a guided walk through of the brewing and packaging process with the brew team as well as a chance to explore and discover the taproom, Biergarten and Backspace, in an immersive, 360-degree environment.

The project was conceived and executed by A&R 360 Creative Solutions, a company owned by Nod Hill server & A/V engineer Adam Bernier.

Visitors can order beer to-go from a virtual checkout counter, watch past musical performances from the Backspace stage, and have a walk through of Nod Hill’s private event room, the Backspace, with its event coordinator to get ideas for booking an event.

The heart of the tour is a walk through of the entire brewing, fermenting and packaging process with Nod Hill brewers Kyle Acenowr and Kat Michaud. This section of the tour is called “Brew Day with Kyle and Kat.”

The tour can be found at https://www.nodhillbrewery.com/virtual-tour.

Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet to perform

A performance of Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet’s “Body and Land” will take place at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

St. Stephen’s Church of Ridgefield is sponsoring the free event. Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet is in residence at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Middletown. A professional dance company comprised of artist-theologians, Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet uses the visual imagery of dance to address issues of our times. “Body and Land” is a four-part work that, through dance and music, compares the effects of climate change on both human bodies and on the body of the earth.

Elisa Schroth, the ballet’s founder and artistic director, choreographed the work. It is set to music by Connecticut composer Scott Simonelli, who blended his composition with Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” This combination of modern and classical music parallels the changing of the seasons from Vivaldi’s 18th century world to our 21st century reality.

Organization to have 50th anniversary summer party

The Pleasantview Recreational Association is hosting a 1970s-themed 50th anniversary party on Memorial Day.

The event will feature a a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, bungee trampolines, vintage airstream mobile drink bar, 70's crafts, scavenger hunt and family dance party. Prizes will be given to kids and adults for the best 70s costume.

More than 160 people registered for the event within the first two days. About 200 to 250 members are anticipated to attend. The event is free. Members only. Volunteers needed.

The event is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30. A mobile bar will be offered. Beer and wine will be $5, cocktails will be $6, and kids mocktails are $3. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled from 4 to 6 p.m., but attendees should bring an appetizer to share.

ACT of Connecticut announces cast for upcoming ‘Rent’ production

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut has announced its fourth and final production of the 2021-22 season — Jonathan Larson’s “Rent.” This Broadway smash hit musical will feature an all-star cast of performers.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” has become a pop-cultural phenomenon. The story follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side. It’s a show about falling in love, following your dreams, and finding your voice. In this groundbreaking musical, these young Bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts and learn that there is “no day but today.”

ACT of CT’s production of “Rent” will star Ben Bogen as Mark, Paloma D’Auria as Maureen, Gordia Hayes as Collins, Paola V. Hernández as Mimi, Luis Herrera as Benny, Amber Hurst Martin as Joanne, Devin Price as Angel, Austin Turner as Roger, and will feature Joshua Bess, Nicolas Garza, Natalie Lilavois Yusty, Jade Litaker, Justin Phillips.

The ACT of CT’s production of “Rent” will be directed by Michelle Tattenbaum, with choreography by Ray Mercer, music direction by Jason Yarcho, music supervision by ACT of CT’s Grammy nominated Bryan Perri, costume design by Claudia Stefany, lighting design by Marika Kent, and sound design by Arielle Edwards.

The show will run from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 19. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 8 p.m. Friday, at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Saturdays, at 2 p.m. Sundays, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12 and 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16. ACT of CT will host a special opening night performance and pre-show reception (catered by Bernard’s/Sarah’s Wine Bar) at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

To purchase tickets for all performances, visit actofct.org or call the box office at 475- 215-5497. Senior, student and group prices are available. For more information about ACT of CT, the education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, ACT of CT’s Audience Access program, and other theater-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.

ACT of CT’s 2021-22 season also included “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (Sept. 30 - Oct. 24), the professional premiere of the new musical “Nickel Mines” (Jan. 20 - Jan. 30), and “Jesus Christ Superstar” (March 24 - April 17). ACT of CT’s 2022-23 season of shows were expected to be announced at its annual gala on Friday, May 6, and season subscription packages went on sale on Monday, May 9.

ACT of CT is located at 36 Old Quarry Road.

Still time to register for golf tournament

There is still time to register for the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.

The event will be May 18, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

The cost is $200 per golfer. Attendees can register as a group of four.

The theme will be “Celebrate Local.”

A buffet lunch and registration will be at noon. There will also be a happy hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner.

The event will include awards, cocktails, prizes, an auction and swag bags, along with a dinner only option. There will also be prize giveaways, sponsor opportunities, and tee signs for business to put their name out there.

Golfer registration, and event details are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-ridgefield-chamber-golf-tournament-tickets-252062434527.

All players will receive intro analysis of their performance through TrackMan Golf, courtesy of Golf Lounge 18.

The prizes will include:

ACT of Connecticut performance tickets, an Adam Broderick Salon and Spa certificate, Addessi Jewelers custom design, an Angel Cooperative gift basket, Boston Red Sox tickets, an Elements Massage certificate, an Elizabella’s Bake Shop basket, a Golf Lounge 18 gift certificate, a J. McLaughlin travel bag, a Keller Williams gift basket, a Luc’s Cafe dinner certificate, a Miss Confident Boutique certificate, Major League Baseball, All-Star Tickets, a nancy o certificate, a Prospector Theater movie package, a Ridgefield Farm and Stables therapeutic riding certificate, The Ridgefield Playhouse concert tickets, a Ridgefield Running Company customized fit, a Sommelier Jillian Fontana wine basket, a Michele Ford Floral ladies golf basket, a West Lane Inn overnight stay, Wooster Hollow Cafe dining, a wine pull, and more.

The golf course is located at 545 Ridgebury Road in Ridgefield.

Ridgefield High School puts on art show

Ridgefield High School recently put on an art show from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the Black Box theater of the school.

The school is located at 700 N. Salem Road in Ridgefield.

Ridgefield folk music concert series to continue

At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, the Ridgefield Folk Music Concert Series continues at the Ridgefield Library with modern acoustic quartet “On the Trail.” The concert will be held in the library’s main program room on the lower level of the building.

“On The Trail” explores everything from bluegrass to contemporary pop, from stunning instrumentals to beautiful traditional songs. The show features Austin Scelzo on fiddle and vocals, Tom Polizzi on mandolin and vocals, Chet Duke on banjo, and Charlie Widmer on guitar and vocals.

The series is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

To register, please visit our calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.com or call 203-438-2282.

Weir Farm inspired art exhibition to be on view at library

From May 24 through June 29, Bobbi Eike Mullen’s award-winning landscape paintings will be on view in the Ridgefield Library gallery during regular library hours. Mullen’s paintings are very much inspired by Weir Farm National Historical Park where she has worked as an artist instructor for 12 years.

A lifetime pursuit of painting has enabled this New England artist to achieve recognition through numerous juried exhibitions and multiple awards for her artwork. She has conducted many workshops throughout the Northeast and teaches oil, acrylic and water media painting at the G & B Cultural Center in Georgetown. Her work is in private collections in the U.S., France and England, and is also included in the Reader’s Digest Corporate Collection.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2 Park Ranger Kristin Lessard from Weir Farm National Historical Park, will give a talk prior to the artist’s opening about the history of Weir Farm and how it became part of the National Park, as well as current programs and opportunities for using the park as a source of inspiration and creativity. The artist’s reception for Bobbi Eike Mullen will take place after this talk from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Ranger Lessard will describe Art in the Park programming, including the Park’s “Artist-in-Residence” program, “Take Part in Art, Impressionist Painting Workshops,” and more. Weir Farm is a national legacy to American Impressionism, the creative spirit, and historic presentation.

Ranger Lessard has worked for the National Park Service since 2008. In her current position as visitor experience program manager at Weir Farm, she oversees the park’s visitor service operations and engagement initiatives, which include history and fine art education programming for approximately 40,000 visitors a year, as well as dynamic youth and volunteer programs.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org to register for the program, or call 203-438-2282.

‘Hearts, Hugs and Hope’ support group meeting occurs

The Ridgefield Station Senior Living Residences recently hosted an Alzheimer’s disease support group.

The “Hearts Hugs and Hope” group met 11 a.m. May 11 at Founders Hall.

As dealing with Alzheimer’s and related dementia conditions is not easy, it is helpful to share concerns and personal experiences with others who understand what you’re going through.

Attendees learned about proven strategies to help better care for family members.