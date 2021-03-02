Community news: Alzhiemers program, Tai Chi, and all about your iPhone

World War II and its Aftermath in Europe seminar

World War II and its Aftermath in Europe is a Ridgefield Continuing Education history seminar led by veteran history teacher, Nancy Maxwell, talks about the terms of the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I, to the political appeasement of the 1930s, financial crises, social upheavals, and rise of fascism and communism. This course will: examine the causes of World War II; provide an overview of the war itself; and review the decisions of the peacemakers after Germany surrendered in 1945. Participants will look at the stages, operations, and theaters of the war against the Axis powers, including the “phony war,” the occupation of France, the German advance to the east, the Allied assault on “Fortress Europe,” the war in the Pacific, and the dropping of the first atomic bomb. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org/writhist.html for a more detailed description. Class starts Tuesday, April 6 and continues on April 13, 20 and 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $59. Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Scholarships applications open to honor two exceptional students

Graduating seniors from Ridgefield High School are invited to apply for scholarships that honor two Ridgefielders who died young.

Students are required to complete an application to be considered for the Christopher M. Manno Memorial Scholarship for Athletic and Academic Excellence, and a different specific application to be considered for the Michael Meltzer Memorial Scholarship. Students should go to the counseling office in the high school to receive further direction. Each applicant is expected to submit a transcript, and a mid year grades report. Completed applications are due by April 15.

The Manno award is for $5,000, and is seeking applicants of the highest integrity who exemplify excellence in academics and athletics. The Meltzer award is seeking applicants who are interested in the arts or music with an award of $2,000.

These scholarships honor two young Ridgefielders who died very young. Meltzer died after high school graduation in an automobile accident in 1990. Coming from a family strongly rooted in music, Meltzer had a keen sense of appreciation of music, and the arts. Manno died suddenly near the start of Manno’s eighth grade year of an aggressive form of cancer.

UCONN Geoscience offering course at Ridgefield High School

UCONN Geoscience is a brand-new lab course at Ridgefield High School.

This full-year science course explores the interdisciplinary nature of geology, meteorology, oceanography and astronomy. With hands-on investigations, environmental case studies and local field trips, students will gain an appreciation and understanding of how specific environmental conditions like soil types and drainage patterns have led to historical settlement and development behaviors by human communities all around the world.

Students who complete the course will now have the option of earning STEM, (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), science credits from the University of Connecticut through their Early College Experience Program.

Interested students should discuss this course with their guidance counselor while planning their studies, next year, 2021-2022.

Fund raises over $35,000

The Friends of Ridgefield Restaurant and Community Support Fund have raised over $35,000 since it started its fundraising effort to help restaurants in the town Feb. 1, through GoFundMe donations at the nonprofit organization’s website: dineridgefield.com.

Bob Hebert is the organizer of the effort. Hebert is also a selectman on the Ridgefield Board of Selectmen, and a member of the town’s Fire Commission. The fund also did a seven-day $100,000 goal challenge Feb. 23, to March 1. Check back to this community news section for results about how much money was raised from the challenge.

Thrift Shop awarding five scholarships to high school seniors

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop plans to recognize senior students at Ridgefield High School who have demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism with five $3,000 scholarships. The scholarships help to offset some of the rising costs of the college that the students might endure in their next level of education.

The students who are being awarded with the scholarships are also residents of the town who are planning to pursue post-secondary education at a trade school, or a two year, or four year college in the fall of 2021.

Applicants must be enrolled at the high school, or any other accredited high school.

Visit www.ridgeieldthritshop.com under Grants & Scholarships for the application. Applications must be submitted by April 10, to rtsscholarship2021@gmail.com. Winners will be announced in June.

New cooking class available

“A Sweet Taste of Italy: Torta di Ricotta” is a new cooking class is available via Zoom in the Ridgefield Continuing Education program.

Participants may feel like they are watching a live cooking show on televison, while at the same time be able to ask questions as they learn to prepare a simple, yet classic Ricotta Cheesecake that is creamy and light with fresh berries, as well as learn how this dessert can be part of a well balanced, healthy diet.

An ingredient, and equipment list as well as any pre-class prep instructions will be sent to participants in advance. Participants will need a 9-inch spring form pan, food processor, or hand mixer. Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson holds a graduate degree in human nutrition. The class meets March 25 from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. via Zoom. Sign up fast. A supply/ingredient list will be provided to the participants who register, upon their receipt of registration. The tuition for the class is $31. A Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registrationrequired. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Beginner Tai Chi Exercises classes scheduled

Tai Chi exercises (Beginner) are available starting March 19, (seven sessions; 10 to 11 a.m.; $86); March 23, (seven sessions), 10 to 11 a.m.; $86) and March 24 (eight sessions; 7 to 8 p.m.; $98) through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program. This class is a meditation in motion, and a gentle, full body workout combined, all done standing with no mat This first class consists of 35 basic Tai Chi exercises that are designed to promote better health, stress relief, balance and coordination, concentration, and internal organ massage. It is also based on the book titled: “Step by Step Tai Chi: the Natural Way to Strength and Healing,” by Lam Kam Chuen. Participants in this class will need a set of 1 to 3 pound weights, and a water bottle. Instructor Rod Barfield, whose a former New York Cit teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994, and has studied the Tai Chi form under Instructor Gwen Roman for seven years. Discount for Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Cardio, and Yoga are also available. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Google Docs Zoom workshop set

Google Docs are demystified in a two hour Ridgefield Continuing Education Zoom workshop taught by long term instructor, Lance Whitney.

Google docs provides a free, cloud-based platform for creating and sharing word processing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations compatible with Microsoft Office. This class covers the basics of editing files and sharing them with other people. Have your Google account and password available. Lance Whitney is a technology journalist and the author of the book “Teach Yourself Visually LinkedIn” and a book on Windows 8. He currently writes for TechRepublic, ZDNet, PCMag, and other technology sites. Previously, he was a system administrator with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. He also teaches Social Media, LinkedIn, iPad, iPhone, Cyber Security, Windows 10 and Word. This class meets March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. Cost is $39. Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ins and outs of the iPhone offered in course

Just bought an iPhone, but want to get more out of it? How to Get the Most out of your iPhone is the topic of a Ridgefield Continuing Education course with tech author and instructor Lance Whitney who will show you the ins and outs of Apple's popular smartphone.

Have your iPhone (any model including the iPhone X and higher) handy during the live Zoom class and see how to use e-mail, calendar, maps, and other basic programs. Learn how to take photos and videos, listen to music and podcasts, and organize your apps. We'll also look at Apple's App Store where you can download a wide variety of apps, both free and paid. Instructor Lance Whitney is a technology journalist and the author of the book titled: “Teach Yourself Visually LinkedIn.” Whitney has also written a book on the Windows 8 computer software program.

This workshop meets March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuition is $39. Ridgefield Senior (62-years-old, and over) pay $31. Advance registration required. Other classes starting soon include Google Docs, eBay, Excel and PowerPoint. Info at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Alzheimer’s dementia support group meeting weekly

The Alzheimer’s dementia Support Group of Ridgefield meets via Zoom on the second Thursday of every month at 2 p.m. For the link call: Holly Batti at: 860-918-4674, Maria Victor-Smith at: 203-894-8241 or Tina Moskwa at: 203- 438- 6240. Leave a voice message and someone will call you back. People who need assistance at any other time can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24 hour toll free number at 800-272-3900.

Where did all these invasive plants come from?

Jacqueline Algon, is going to present a live webinar titled: “Welcoming Spring Flowers — Yikes —Where Did All Those Invasive Plants Come From?” March 11, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The program is part of the Ridgefield Pollinator Pathway Series, presented by the town’s library, The Norwalk River Watershed Association and the pollinator pathway in the town.

Register to receive the Zoom webinar link at ridgefieldlibrary.org, or by calling 203-438-2282. Algon is certified advanced master gardener, and an advocate for conservation.

Library offering listening webinar

“How to Listen So Others Will Talk and Talk So Others Will Listen” is the topic of a 45-minute Zoom webinar on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.d, and Chris Parrott, CPsychol, (Chartered Membership), of the literature titled: “Be Curious Not Furious Parenting,” will focus on how to use active listening skills, and empathic responding. Based on the book “How to Talk So Kids Will Listen and Listen So Kids Will Talk,” Adele Faber, and Elaine Mazlish, the authors of the book will present practical tips, and strategies that will help the participants of the webinar develop the skills they need to be independent, compassionate and responsible family members.

This program is a collaboration of Ridgefield Parent Teacher Associations, Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Library, Project Resilience of Ridgefield, a not for profit initiative Compassionate Ridgefield and the bookstore Books on the Common. Register to receive the Zoom link at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Library programs for March

Murder by the Book Mystery Book Discussion Group, online, Thursday, March 4, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Did She Just Say That? Women’s Voices, Impropriety, and the Power of Speaking Up with Gina Barreca, online webinar, Thursday, March 4, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Mindfulness and Meditation, March 5, 12, 19, 26, 12 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Poetry in Search of the Sacred, online, March 6, 10 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Books and Breakfast Book Discussion Group, online, March 8, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

How to Listen So Others Will Speak and Speak So Others Will Listen, webinar with Chris Parrot and Susan Bauerford, March 9, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

World Lit Now! Book Discussion Group, online, March 10, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Ridgefield Pollinator Pathway Series: Welcoming Spring Flowers — Yikes! — Where Did All Those Invasive Plants Come From? online webinar, with Jackie Algon, March 11, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Poetry on the Path with Barb Jennes, March 11, and 25, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Founders Hall Book Discussion Group, online, March 11, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Infinite Worlds Book Discussion Group, online, March 11, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

ARTalk, Paintings of the Dutch Golden Age: A Virtual Tour with Dr. Michael Norris, online webinar, March 14, 2 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Job Search Resources, online, March 16, 12 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Hiring Technologies Following COVID-19, online webinar with Dr. Marcia Lareau, March 16, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Critics' Circle Book Discussion Group, online, March 16, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Beginners, with Anette Roth, online, March 17, 11 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Meet Your Legislators via Zoom, March 20, 10 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

An Afternoon with Scott Weidensaul: A World on the Wing, March 23, 1 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

A.M. Book Group, March 24, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Lunchtime Language: French Conversation for Intermediate/Advanced, online with Anette Roth, March 24, 11 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438- 2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Madame Marie Curie with Toni McKeen, March 24, 4 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Compassionate Ridgefield announces new partnership

Compassionate Ridgefield announces the launch of a new Community Ambassador, an initiative, and partnership with local businesses/organizations with the goal of increasing visibility pertaining to the town of Ridgefield’s commitment to becoming a “town of compassion.”

Based on the town’s Charter for Compassion pledge, local businesses and civic groups who become Community Ambassadors will commit to making business, and organizational decisions with compassion in mind. Each business, and organization that joins as an ambassador will receive a window cling that signifies their commitment, and participation.

Any business, and, organization that would like to participate is welcome. Email compassionproject06877@gmail.com. The town plans to join the International Charter for Compassion during a community wide signing of the charter during the weekend of May 1 (see www.charterforcompassion.org).

Whip Salon receives honoree award

Whip Salon has received the Salon Today 200, 2021 Honoree Award for the second year in a row, and was recently recognized on the magazine’s list for the second year in a row.

The business is located at 23 Governor St. in Ridgefield and was selected with respect to its success in the year 2019, and survival strategies in 2020.

Amy Pal is the owner of the business, which also has locations in Westport and Newtown.

Iris Fund wins Women and Girls Power Hour

The Iris Fund won a Women and Girls Power Hour for earning over $14,000 of donations from 141 donors during the Fairfield County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Day, Feb. 25.

Some 394 organizations took part, and the fund finished in the top 7 percent of organizations in terms of the number of donors, and 13 percent in terms of the donations. The support from local vendors supporting with raffle donations such as from SouthWest Cafe, The Tutoring Club of Ridgefield and Rags to Rainbows, helped the organization stand out, according to a press release.