Community: Theater Barn debuts 'Super Nifty Holiday Bash', more news

Theater Barn debuts 'Super Nifty Holiday Bash'
This December, the Ridgefield Theater Barn is inviting patrons to an original holiday show aptly titled, RTB's Super Nifty Holiday Bash. Written by Duane Lanham, directed by Deb Failla with music direction by Lisa Riggs Hobbs and choreography by Kelly Nayden, this campy musical revue opens Dec. 2 and will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m., through Dec. 18.
What happens when a snowstorm derails Don and Doris Campbell's annual holiday bash? The band is set up, and the caterers have arrived – but will any of the guests make it? Featuring standout talent from throughout Fairfield and Westchester counties, the show includes traditional and non-traditional holiday songs that cast a side-eye at the holidays.