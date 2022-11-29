Community: Theater Barn debuts 'Super Nifty Holiday Bash', more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Theater Barn debuts 'Super Nifty Holiday Bash'

This December, the Ridgefield Theater Barn is inviting patrons to an original holiday show aptly titled, RTB's Super Nifty Holiday Bash. Written by Duane Lanham, directed by Deb Failla with music direction by Lisa Riggs Hobbs and choreography by Kelly Nayden, this campy musical revue opens Dec. 2 and will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m., through Dec. 18.



What happens when a snowstorm derails Don and Doris Campbell's annual holiday bash? The band is set up, and the caterers have arrived – but will any of the guests make it? Featuring standout talent from throughout Fairfield and Westchester counties, the show includes traditional and non-traditional holiday songs that cast a side-eye at the holidays.

It's 1953 and Don and Doris Campbell have pulled out all the stops for an evening of fun and merriment at their annual holiday soiree. Nevermind about the sudden blizzard, the fire, the rival caterers, uninvited divas and drunkards, resentments and jealousies, or young love unrequited; as there's a three-piece band, dancing, singing, and many of the classic holiday songs you know and love.

Opening night, Dec. 2, the theater will bring the party onstage to the audience, with snacks and free-flowing drinks for those in attendance. Festive attire is encouraged.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is cabaret-style, and the audience is invited to bring food and drinks. Concessions are also available in the lobby. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. Tickets are $35 for adults, and $30 for students, veterans, and seniors, and reservations can be made at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's dance programs start next session on Jan. 23

The next session of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s popular dance programs for adults and children begins on Jan. 23. Adults will get fit and have fun in our classes that include tap, ballet, hip hop/jazz, and ballroom. You may register as either a couple or an individual for ballroom lessons, which is a special five-week course starting on Jan. 5.

Dance classes are available to children of all ages. Students ages 3 to 4 years old can try tap and ballet in our introductory classes. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will explore the wonderful world of dance in our ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and combination classes. Both adult and youth classes culminate with an optional dance recital in June.

We can all use some etiquette tips, even your dog. Join Sally Bovino for her Dog Obedience classes. They start on Jan. 9 and run until March 6. Beginners meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Puppy Kindergarten (dogs under 5 months old) meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Classes are held inside the Recreation Center. For more details, please visit www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Ridgefield Continuing Education starts new Yoga Class sessions, classes

New Yoga Class sessions start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Yoga helps participants develop core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength, and improve posture and balance. Each class involves a variety of postures (poses) each week with some variations, breath work and ends with relaxation. Classes meet in person except where Zoom is noted.



Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis, a 500-hour RYT, starts Dec. 5 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Annex - Zoom is also available). Her Gentle Morning Yoga for Body, Mind and Spirit starts Dec. 7 (8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Zoom).

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emma Tenley combines Vinyasa flow with slow and meditative Yin yoga. The Thursday Zoom class is for people who have taken a little Yoga in the past and you may join Dec. 10. The Monday in person class starts Dec. 12 and is for all levels. Class meets 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. either night.

Gentle Yoga and Stretch with Mary Sireci will return in 2023.

All instructors are Registered Yoga Teachers (RYT). Cost is $75 (6-session class) to $100 (8-session class). Ridgefield Senior discount. Cardio, Dance, and Tai Chi is also available. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for detailed descriptions, what to wear and other details.

ESL, GED, Credit Diploma Program and ABE classes

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes registration is in December for January classes.

Registration for GED, ABE, and Credit Diploma classes starts in December for both returning and new students. You must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 or email adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for time and location and to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start late January.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration starts in December both returning and new students in Danbury. You must bring a proof of address and ID. Classes start in January. Call 203-501-4216 for time and location.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

'How to Sell Items on eBay' class through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Cleaning out at the end of the year and want to learn about selling some of it? Take "How to Sell Items on eBay," a two-hour Zoom workshop offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education where Tech author, journalist, instructor and eBay seller, Lance Whitney will show you the tricks and techniques for successful selling on eBay.

Whitney covers setting up eBay and PayPal accounts, pricing, and preparing the right items for sale as well as how to list your items to increase your chances of a sale, working with buyers, shipping items, and dealing with any problems that arise. This workshop is Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $40; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $34.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

'Through the Eyes of Children' exhibit at The Meetinghouse

"Through the Eyes of Children," an exhibit of paintings by Marcia Simha, will be on display at The Meetinghouse from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2023.

Simha is a Renaissance woman. With a Bachelor of Arts from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City, she has worked as a needlework designer, a designer of theatre sets, a muralist, a painter, an art teacher, a calligrapher, and an illustrator. Her extracurricular activities include a stint as an EMT and educator, a restaurant owner, an avid traveler and as often as time and weather permit, a beach bum. All of the above have added to her world view.

Her show at The Meetinghouse celebrates children, the world as seen through their eyes, as well as ‘A Magical Journey’, storyboards for her children’s book. In her choice of subject she is drawn to the simple things of everyday life that give small pleasures: children building sand castles on a beach or drawing on a sidewalk, totally emerged in their creations. Her images capture the essence of universal childhood.

NUTMEG Chapter of National Charity League announces annual membership drive

The NUTMEG Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, has announced its Annual Membership Drive and has begun accepting applications from women with daughters for our incoming class of Ticktockers (girls that are currently in sixth grade and will be in seventh grade in the fall of 2023). We also have a fair number of spots openings for girls going into eighth, ninth and tenth grade in 2023. The Nutmeg Chapter is comprised of nearly 250 members who reside in Ridgefield.

Nutmeg Chapter mother-daughter teams volunteered over 4000 philanthropy hours in the last year for a wide variety of philanthropic organizations in the community, including R.O.A.R, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, Compassionate Ridgefield, The Ridgefield Thrift Shop and Meals on Wheels.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter as we continue to create life-long philanthropists who graciously serve the community,” said Norma Bernard, Nutmeg Chapter President. “We are constantly evaluating where we are able to make an impact identifying new philanthropies and optimizing the service we do for our existing partners. The organization is also growing towards one that is focused on its members developing relationships and connecting with one another. We see this every day with the initiatives the girls are working on collectively, both within the chapter and with our fellow Ridgefield Chapter, in delivering value to the community.”

VP of Ticktockers, Kim Winkeleer, added “Most recently, one of our Ticktockers and a Junior at RHS, Mikaella Bernard, applied for and received a grant to help support the American Heart Association’s Tobacco Awareness Campaign spearheaded by our National office. Her leadership, along with that of other Ticktocker Council representatives in our chapter, will focus on delivering an education based campaign to help curb the use of tobacco and vaping products among their peers as well as in our community at large.”

For more information, prospective members are encouraged to visit the email membershipnutmeg@nclonline.org.

Membership Drive Details:

• Timeline: Applications for membership are only accepted during the Annual Membership Drive which is underway now!

• Eligibility: A prospective member must reside in Ridgefield and have a daughter(s) currently in sixth grade and will be in seventh grade in the fall of 2023. There are also openings for those going into eighth, ninth and tenth grade in 2023.

• Prospective Member Meeting: Interested mothers are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming prospective member meetings. To receive an invitation, please contact the chapter at membershipnutmeg@nclonline.org.

Established in Los Angeles, California in 1925, and incorporated in 1958, National Charity League, Inc. is the nation’s premier mother-daughter non-profit organization. By incorporating mission-based programming, National Charity League develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter bond through philanthropy, culture and leadership. National Charity League recognizes the importance of diverse perspectives and experiences to meet the needs of the communities it serves.

Currently, the philanthropic organization has over 200,000 members and alumnae in hundreds of chapters across the nation. Last year, members contributed more than 2.7 million volunteer hours to more than 6,000 local philanthropy partners and their chapters, resulting in a $68.7 million fiscal impact. National Charity League proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025.

Do you want to make an impact in your local community?

Visit www.nationalcharityleague.org to find more information on how to get involved.