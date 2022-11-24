Community: Library Days at Books on the Common returns Thanksgiving weekend, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Evelyn C. Peeler Children's Holiday Gift Fund raises money for Ridgefield children in need
The goal of the Evelyn C. Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund is to make sure that Ridgefield children in need have gifts to open during the holiday season and a holiday meal at the table. For over 43 years, this all-volunteer nonprofit organization, operating under the auspices of the First Congregational Church, purchases gifts of new clothing and food certificates for families in town during the holiday season.