Ridgefield Golf Course closure

The Ridgefield Golf Course is now closed for the season and will be re-opening in mid-April. The golf course closed a few weeks early this year to begin extensive course repairs resulting from the drought the region experienced over the summer. Off-season course walkers and dog walkers will not be allowed to walk the course prior to Dec. 10.

'Jewish Caroling' at Shir Shalom in Ridgefield

Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray, under the auspices of Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield, announced that renown singer and vocal interpreter, Debbie Zecher will be bringing her cabaret show, "Jewish Caroling: The Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer Sager and Carolyn Leigh," to Congregation Shir Shalom (located at 46 Peaceable St. in Ridgefield) on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

This concert is suitable for all ages and open to the community at no charge. No reservation is required.

"Jewish Caroling" celebrates the work of King, Bayer Sager, and Leigh - extraordinary songwriters who are all Jewish women, sharing (more or less) the same first name. Carole King’s "Tapestry" celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release just last year and the songs are as beloved today as they were 50 years ago. Carole Bayer Sager is renowned for having collaborated with just about everyone in show business, including Marvin Hamlisch on the Broadway musical, "They’re Playing Our Song," and Burt Bacharach on the Oscar winning song, "Arthur’s Theme (The Best That You Can Do)," and Carolyn Leigh has given us some great American standards like "When In Rome" and "Young At Heart."

Concertgoers and invited to enjoy post-concert hors d'oeuvres with wine and cheese.

Shir Shalom in Ridgefield's 2022-2023 Cultural Arts season

The event is sponsored by The Cantor’s Music Fund

Nov. 18 - Beth Styles

Dec. 11 - "Jewish Caroling" with Debbie Zecher.

Annual meeting at 2 p.m., followed by concert at 3 p,m. (horsdeuvres/wine and cheese following)

Dec. 17 - Shabbat Music and Meditation- nosh and daven at 9 a.m., followed by 9:30 a.m. service

Jan. 14 - MLK Kimbery Wilson

March 18 - Shabbat Music and Meditation nosh and daven

March 24 - Beth Styles

March 26 - Julian Schwarz and Marika Bournaki cello and piano duets at 3 p.m.



May 6 - Shabbat Music and Meditation nosh and daven

May 19 - Beth Styles

Ridgefield Clergy Association hosts town-wide interfaith Thanksgiving worship service

On Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., The Ridgefield Clergy Association is holding an Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service. The whole community is invited to be part of this gathering which will be held in Ballard Park by the Gazebo. Please remember to bring a chair.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Main Street at the foot of Governor Street.

The offering from this service will be given to Ridgefield Social Services and the Association of Religious Communities in Greater Danbury.

Studio Knitting classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Studio Knitting classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help you start or continue a popular, fun, and productive hobby. Beginning knitters are provided practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. This class is for all levels from beginning to experienced.

Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages for years and can bring your skills to the next level. These seven-session classes start Nov. 28 (meets Nov. 28 through Jan. 30 (not Dec. 26); Jan. 2; from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; Annex) and Nov. 29 (meets Nov. 29 through Jan. 31 (not Dec. 20 and 27); Jan. 3; from 6 to 8 p.m.; Veterans Park School).

Cost is $172 per person; Ridgefield seniors pay $146. Advanced registration is required. Ridgefield Senior discount. These sessions start soon and continue through the winter.

For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Google Docs workshop through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Google Docs are demystified in a two hour Ridgefield Continuing Education Zoom workshop taught by long term instructor, Lance Whitney. Google Docs provides a free, cloud-based platform for creating and sharing word processing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations compatible with Microsoft Office. This class covers the basics of editing your files and sharing them with other people. Please have your Google account and password available.

Instructor Lance Whitney is a technology journalist and the author of books on LinkedIn and Windows. Previously, he was a system administrator with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. He also teaches Selling on eBay (Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.) and CyberSecurity (Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon).

Cost is $40 per class; Ridgefield Seniors ages 62 and over pay $34. Advanced registration is required.

For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Movement classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Yoga, Cardio Workout and Tai Chi Exercise classes for all levels with experienced, certified instructors start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Most classes are in person. Zoom options are available in some classes. Upcoming classes include:

New sessions of Gentle Morning Yoga for Body, Mind and Spirit with Miriam Zernis, a 500-hour RYT, start on Dec. 7 from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Zoom ($88 per person). Her Morning Yoga Kickstart starts Dec. 5 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Annex ($88 per person). (HYBRID - Zoom is also available).

Total Body Reset with Pat Anikewich, an all in one workout to tone and tighten your body, starts Nov. 22 from 5:45 to 6:40 p.m. Full Body Strength and cardio starts Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. Classes meet at Veterans Park School; 7 sessions at $100 per person.

Tai Chi Exercises with Rod Barfield, a long-term Tai Chi practitioner and former school teacher, starts Nov. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. over Zoom ($88 per person). There are also sections on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School, and Thursdays at the Annex from 10 to 11 a.m.

Advanced registration is required; there is a discount for Ridgefield seniors. These sessions start soon and continue through the winter.

For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

American Legion & Exchange Club's Veterans Appreciation Dinner

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield (XCR) hosted a Veterans Appreciation Dinner for American Legion Post 78 (Ridgefield) commemorating Veterans Day, at the Red Rooster. The Post 78 contingent was led by Commander George Besse and Adjunct George Shuster. Awards and honors for Veteran of the Year went to John Knoche (Vietnam War Vet) & Bob Tulipani (Korean War Vet). First Selectman Rudy Marconi attended to honor the local veterans. XCR member & The Association of Religious Communities (ARC) director Rabbi Jon Haddon started the dinner event by giving a very moving Invocation.



Tulipani & Knoche received the following awards:

- Patriotic Desk Sets awarded by Dyane MacDaniel-Brandt XCR member and president emeritus of Meals on Wheels (Ridgefield).

- Very special plaques awarded by Nick Percival, current XCR president and elected director and officer of the CNPS, a world wide organization of physics professors and independent researchers.

- Challenge medals awarded by Chris Miller, past president of the XCR and of the Exchange Club's CT district.

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty collaborates with Ridgefield Guild of Artists

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists are excited to announce a new collaboration with the establishment of a satellite gallery in the real estate firm’s Ridgefield brokerage.



The gallery will exhibit the works of emerging artists with the hope of providing opportunities and bringing awareness to local talent. All works exhibited will be for sale with a portion of sales funding an annual scholarship/grant supporting emerging artists, with additional funding from William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.



The board of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists under the executive directorship of Pam Stoddart and Paul Gervais, Realtor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, will curate the shows.



The first show will present the works of the Guild’s Board of Directors. An opening reception, open to the public, will be held on Nov. 17 and works will be hung through Jan. 15. The gallery will be accessible for viewing every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty is located at 470 Main St. in Ridgefield.



William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists together invite the public to come support the arts and emerging artists in Ridgefield.

Ring in holidays Nov. 20 with The Ridgefield School of Dance

One of the most beloved and anticipated holiday events will welcome the holiday season at the Wilton High School’s Clune Performing Arts Center when the Ridgefield School of Dance presents The Nutcracker on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. The Nutcracker is followed by Dance Party, a performance by the Jazz Department. Tickets are on sale through the website www.theridgefieldschoolofdance.com or at the door.

This timeless holiday classic ballet, featuring the well loved music of Tchaikovsky and based on the original Marius Petipa and staged by artistic director Jessica Boelts is a wonderful family treat and a great start to the holiday season. Dancers ages 3 to 18 take the audience on a journey from a Victorian holiday party with magical life-sized dolls to the young Clara’s dream where toy soldiers come alive and battle mice and the magnificent rat queen and her entourage. A blizzard of snowflakes sweeps everyone off to the magical land of the sweets where they are welcomed by the Sugarplum Fairy. The show features beautiful sets and backdrops, life-size gift boxes from which dancers emerge and perform as life-size dolls.

Dancing the part of Clara, a young girl discovering the magic of Christmas, is Gabriella Memoli, a sixth grader at East Ridge Middle School, Ridgefield. In their final Nutcracker with The Ridgefield School of Dance, RHS seniors and company members Sophia Dotterer will perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Alice Lombardo will perform Kissy Doll, the Spanish dance and reprise her role as the Rat Queen. Both dancers will also dance in the beautiful Waltz of the Snowflakes with the rest of the Company.

The Ridgefield School of Dance is at 66 Grove St. in Ridgefield. For more information, go to www.theridgefieldschoolofdance.com or call 203-894-5957.

Bioethicist Dr. Arthur Caplan Lecture at the Ridgefield Library on Nov. 17

On Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Dr. Arthur Caplan will speak as part of the Ridgefield Library’s 2022 Scholarly Series, “Seeing Beyond: The Works and Vision of H.G. Wells.”

Dr. Caplan will give a timely lecture on bioethics as we know it now and how it will be transformed in the future - a topic that interested author and futurist H.G. Wells. Professor Caplan is the founding head of the Division of Bioethics and New York University Langone Medical Center in New York City. He is also head of the ethics program at the Global Institute for Public Health at NYU and the author or editor of more than 35 books and 735 papers in peer-reviewed journals of medicine, science, philosophy, bioethics and health policy.

Dr. Caplan’s lecture will be held in the Library’s Main Program Room. Please register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Ridgefield Theater Barn partners with Ridgefield Historical Society to present 'Eccentric Women of Ridgefield'

The Ridgefield Theater Barn in partnership with the Ridgefield Historical Society is presenting "Eccentric Women of Ridgefield," based on the writings and performances of Dr. Darla Shaw. Adapted for the stage by Stephen Robbins and directed by Linda Seay, the play is presented, without intermission, on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Sunday’s performance will include a special afternoon tea. Performances will be presented at Ridgefield Theater Barn.

Featuring Sheri Rak, Benna Strober, Charlotte Hampden, and Emily Volpintesta, the production includes special guest Barb Fulton Jennes, the Poet Laureate of Ridgefield. The true story narratives spotlight Sarah Bishop, the hermit who lived in a “cave” on West Mountain Road during the period following the Revolutionary War; Mary Louise Beatrice Olcott, who took over her father’s palatial estate, Casagmo, on Main Street in the early 1900s, and worked diligently to improve Ridgefield and “helped to advance the cause of suffragists across the nation”; Jacqueline Seligmann, a French heiress in the 1940s who came to live on Barrack Hill then “fell from grace,” fame, and fortune to a life filled with hundreds of cats as her only companions; and Carmela Sabilia, an immigrant from Italy who came to Georgetown in 1898, and in the 1920s and 1930s she became known as the Peanut Lady of Branchville Road.



The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is cabaret-style, and the audience is invited to bring food and drinks. Concessions are also available in the lobby. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. Tickets are $25, and reservations can be made at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

'Graphic Portraits and Landscapes' exhibit by David Beebe, through Nov. 27

David Beebe is a man of many hats. He is a graphic artist, technology teacher and media specialist. The media specialist position was at Rippowam Middle School in Stamford. Now retired from teaching, the skills he learned and used throughout his life are very much still applied in the work he created in the show at The Meetinghouse.

He retired early, briefly considered a move to North Carolina but reconsidered after attending Founders Hall in Ridgefield, deciding that Ridgefield had more to offer: family, friends, cultural, educational and travel opportunities. They remained there and he and his wife, Andrea, were soon joined by their older son, daughter-in-law, granddaughters and dog.

David has been taking art classes for six years in oil painting and colored pencils at Founders Hall. He also volunteers at the Scotts Ridge Middle School media center in Ridgefield. He draws and paints portraits, landscapes, cars, buildings and other objects with the aim of creating humor, mystery or other emotions.

The exhibit "Graphic Portraits and Landscapes" will be on display through Nov. 27.

Over 400 people attend Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's Family Fun Day

Over 400 people attended Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Family Fun Day on Nov. 8 at the Recreation Center. This free community outreach event included a variety of activities including recreation swim, laser tag, mini golf, remote control car racing, inflatables, and more.

Learn About the Sweet and Savory History of Pie at KTM&HC’s Taproom Tastings virtual program

Taproom Tastings, the popular virtual program series formerly known as Tavern Tastings, is BACK and better than ever! Join Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) Chief Curator Catherine Prescott and scholar Mary Tsaltas-Ottomanelli, livestreaming from our historic tavern museum, as they investigate historic food and drink cultures. On Nov. 17, the discussion is all about pie!

In an edition that perfectly sets the mood for Thanksgiving, Catherine and Mary will explore the sweet and savory history of pies in America. They’ll discuss how pies became a cornerstone of the American diet, beginning with the earliest colonists, as well as the customs and traditions of making and serving pies. Catherine and Mary will also share their favorite historical pie recipes. Their relaxed, conversational style is an engaging way to get unique and entertaining insights into our culinary histories and learn how food and drink have long been central to building and maintaining community and cultural identity.

Taproom Tastings: Pie will be held on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required, and registrants can sign up for a single program or the entire series. Taproom Tastings is free for all, with a suggested donation of $10.

To register, go to www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events.

The Holiday Boutique in the Barn is open at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center

Holiday season is upon us, and that means Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn is back! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of items: holiday merchandise, from fair trade ornaments to festive paper goods and Christmas crackers; home décor, including hand-loomed pillows, wreaths, candles, and ceramic bowls and cake stands; accessories like jewelry and scarves; and books and toys for kids. Also on sale: our famous cranberry chutney, a decades-long tradition with an award-winning recipe! Purchase a container or two just in time for holiday gatherings. This delicious batch will sell out, so be sure to get your containers while supplies last.

The Holiday Boutique will be open from Nov. 17 to Dec. 18, Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’ll be closed for Thanksgiving Day, but open on Black Friday. Parking is available on site at 152 Main Street, Ridgefield.

For more information, go to our website at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events.

'Celebrity Portraits: Global and Local' exhibit by Udo Spreitzenbarth, through Jan. 15

D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, in collaboration with exhibit partners, present "Celebrity Portraits: Global and Local (working title)," featuring the works of leading fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth, through Jan. 15,. Artist reception event and portrait reveal scheduled for Nov. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.The exhibit will consist of limitededition photoprints for sale.

To kick off the holiday season, Ridgefield, Connecticut’s first officially designated cultural district, will put itself at the nexus of art, lifestyle, and design with its exhibition at D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery featuring the iconic photo portraiture of both global and local celebrities. The show

will officially open on Nov. 17, following the reveal of a large window display to an awaiting audience that will include several of Spreitzenbarth’s celebrity photo subjects.

To add another layer of suspense, the opening will include the reveal of three additional portraits taken by Spreitzenbarth of local “celebrities.” Through Spreitzenbarth’s portraits, these “celebrities” will be recognized for their career-long dedication to the arts in our surrounding communities. In his artist’s statement, Udo speaks of his intention to extract something from his photo subjects that is unknown to the public. While this may be slightly elusive to the viewer of the global celebrities he shoots, this intention takes on new meaning with our local cultural celebrities. The idea of celebrity elicits an element of excitement in being alive and human that Spreitzenbarth captures and delivers to us in such a convincing way. Directly honoring those who work tirelessly to promote the value of the arts alongside our global celebrities imbues his work with incredible relevancy.

“Udo’s portraits are gorgeous and timeless and feel right at home placed in a collection or as a focal point in a room,” says gallerist Dee Dee Colabella.

All photos sold at the opening reception will be signed on-site by Spreitzenbarth.

Ridgefield receives Cultural District designation

Ridgefield is the first town in the state of Connecticut to receive a cultural district designation. The Cultural District has an expansive yet walkable downtown area with many exceptional cultural wonders, both for profit and nonprofit. Our business/organization is within the designated Cultural District.