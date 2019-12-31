Community center to offer services for Brazilian population

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Other people might see 70 Center St. as a former fitness studio in need of a coat of paint.

Mental health clinician and medical interpreter Michael Mecenas sees it as something much bigger. In his mind, it’s a community center serving the health, social and wellness needs of the area’s Brazilian population as well as others.

Macenas, along with his wife, Tatiany, and a group of board members, are going ahead with plans to renovate the 4,000-square-foot space in anticipation of opening it next year as a community center called the Health Ministry.

The group is “remodeling everything” and is currently in the process of putting in new floors, Mecenas said.

The goal for the center is to promote health and wellness with English classes, fitness programs including Jiu-jitsu, first aid and Stop the Bleed classes, support groups and Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings in Portuguese and Spanish.

“We’re really working by faith,” Mecenas said. “We see the need.”

Mecenas said he and board members are in the process of getting the Health Ministry designated as a nonprofit, and that the group hopes to be able to announce an opening date after meeting with Barnstable town officials Tuesday.

“Everybody is welcome,” Mecenas said of the new center, but he said the goal is to make the center a place where Brazilians on Cape Cod easily can access health, fitness and other information.

“The language barrier is a huge thing,” said Raffaella Almeida, a Health Ministry board member and one of the few Portuguese-speaking licensed clinical social workers on Cape Cod.

Almeida said she and other board members have been friends for a long time and have talked about ways to bring the community together.

“We want something big,” Almeida said. “A solid foundation for a community of immigrants.”

There are 10,000 to 15,000 Brazilians living on Cape Cod, a number Mecenas said climbs to 23,000 when Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are included.

The new health center will direct immigrants to health plan enrollment specialists, who will be hosted on site two to three times a month, Mecenas said. Specialists include a mental health clinician at Boston Medical Center and Cape Cod Healthcare as well as a medical interpreter at Cape Cod Hospital.

Coming to a new country and navigating unfamiliar medical, educational, mental health and justice systems can be daunting, he said.

The Health Ministry board members include people from a variety of professions, including police patrol officer Jian Barcelo, one of the first naturalized citizens born in Brazil on the Barnstable Police Department, and nurse Sara Ferreira.

Barcelo, who said he is serving on the board as an individual and not as a member of the police department, said he’d like to see traffic safety instruction included in English language lessons. He would also like the center to encourage people to seek help in cases of domestic violence.

Ferreira said she sees her role as helping immigrants navigate the healthcare system, steering them away from unnecessary use of hospital emergency departments and toward physician offices and medical interpreters.

A nurse at Bass River Pediatrics, Ferreira said that Brazilian mothers want to know how to access breastfeeding support groups and nutrition counseling.

Mecenas said the Health Ministry is a faith-based organization that is open to all and is dedicated to improving the health and well being of people in the community.

Health screening will play a role, but the center will not practice direct care or compete with existing organizations, Mecenas said.

He said donors have been “giving a little bit here and a little bit there” to fund Health Ministry’s mission.

“We are looking for sponsors,” Almeida said.

Online: https://bit.ly/2QcJRbJ

