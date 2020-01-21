Ridgefield community art show highlights Martha Talburt’s work

Artist Martha Talburt presented her portrait collection, entitled “Cronies,” at a community art show on Jan. 19. The event was hosted by Steve Zemo at Sucre Sale in Ridgefield.

The popup show featured 12 portraits of friends Martha has made since moving to Beechtree Manor.

“This is a celebration of friendship and elderhood,” said Talburt.

Friends and family members enjoyed an afternoon together celebrating what was called an outstanding community of friends. Two of the people showcased in the exhibit were Ann “Chappy” Morris and Barbara Smith.

“We have been friends for over 60 years, we have a common history within the horse community with our children. We both moved to Florida several years ago. To think that we are now neighbors in our apartment community in Ridgefield and remain great friends is just wonderful,” said Smith.

“The community these women have created is unique and represents what everyone wants and needs in their later years of life; independence without being alone or lonely and having a community while thriving in their own homes,” Zemo said. “Martha is treasured and we are very fortunate to have her here in our community.”