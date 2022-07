This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Are you looking for something new to you to do? Classes that enhance skills and reach personal and self-improvement goals are starting soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. The course schedule is available online. Both in-person and zoom classes are available.

Some of the new classes include intriguing history courses, such as The Woman Question (July 27) and Build Your Own History Book (July 21). Archaeology of Meso America (July 13) returns to discuss the Aztecs and Mayans. Thrummed Mittens (Knitting on July 12), Beginner and Studio Knitting (July 11 and 12), Coastal Décor (July 20), Cardio (July 12), Yoga (July 11, 13, 14) and a variety of Tai Chi options and more are available this summer. SAT Prep (July 11) is also available.

One on One Career oriented workshops include Career Assessments, Resume Assistance, Job Search and Interview Techniques.

Technology classes include Windows, PowerPoint, Excel, eBay, Social Media, LinkedIn, iPad, iPhone, Photoshop Elements, Windows, Cyber Security, and Google Docs.

Advance registration is required.

Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org for registration, brochure download, and more information. email ridgefieldce@gmail.com or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Movement, yoga, and cardio classes

Take a movement class and maintain fitness, tone, flexibility, balance, and reduce stress this summer through Ridgefield Continuing Education. in-person and Zoom classes are available starting July and August. Some in-person classes have a Zoom option available.

Upcoming in-person classes include: Fit and Tight with Barre-Lates starts Tuesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. The class starts on Zoom and goes in-person classes in August.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga (Join Monday, July 11; 7:20 to 8:20 p.m.).

Zoom classes starting soon include:

Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis (join Mon., July 13; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.).

Vinyasa Flow Yoga (starts Thur., July 14; 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.).

Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit (starts Wed., July 13 at 8:45 a.m.).

A variety of Tai Chi options are also available. Classes meet 5 to 8 sessions and cost $62 to $99. There is a discount for Ridgefielders age 62 and over. Advanced registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to view course descriptions, instructor bios, what to wear and bring, and registration information.

Alzheimer's Support Group

Hearts, Hugs & Hope: An Alzheimer’s Support Group sponsored by Ridgefield Station will meet

July 13 at 11 a.m. at Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Station support group will meet in person at Founders Hall.

Dealing with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia isn't easy, so it is helpful to share your concerns and personal experiences with others who completely understand what you're going through. You will also learn about proven strategies to help you better care for your family member. Please call 203-403-0990 or email Director of Compass Programming Hugh Salazar at hsalazar@ridgefieldslr.com for more information and to RSVP.

The group is sponsored by Ridgefield Station Senior Living, 55 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield.

Ridgefield School of Dance summer registration

The Ridgefield School of Dance is accepting registrations for this summer’s young dancers and advanced ballet intensive programs designed for new and experienced students from ages 3-18.

The Young Dancers’ Program (July 11 and 18) offers both Summer and Senior Sprites for three- to six year olds and Young Dancer and Junior Workshops ages 7 and up.

All of the summer programs may be taken in one, two or three- week commitments.

The Sprites program taught by Violeta Katz offers a class for children who have some dance experience but is equally well-suited as an introduction to ballet for any interested youngster. In the Young Dancer and Junior Workshops, students will work on ballet and contemporary disciplines along with learning choreography in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Advanced Ballet Intensive is designed to fine-tune and strengthen serious dancers’ technique, allowing them to work on technique in a daily class while including strength and flexibility as an add-on. The schedule takes into account that summer is a time for family get-aways and leaves Fridays free for long weekends.

In its third decade, The Ridgefield School of Dance provides pre-professional and recreational dance instruction focusing on classical ballet, lyrical, contemporary, jazz, tap and musical theatre dance.

With a complete schedule of day and evening classes for ages three through adult, the school offers the joy and discipline of dance with a challenging curriculum at all program levels.

For more information, visit theridgefieldschoolofdance.com, call 203-894-5957 or stop by The Ridgefield School of Dance’s 66 Grove Street Studio.

Class on goal setting

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce presents

a class on goal setting success with attorney Richard Hastings

The class will be Sept. 29 at the Lounsbury House, 318 Main Street, Ridgefield

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Program, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Networking Social Hour

Pre-registration is preferred. Walk-Ins are welcome. Bring a friend.

Cost: Ridgefield Chamber members - $15, others -

$20.

Whether you’re a small business owner, entrepreneur, legal, medical, finance or real estate professional - or looking for something new - this program will outline a number of best practices and techniques to help you achieve your personal and professional life goals, a release said.

Richard Hastings is a Harvard Law School trained negotiator, author of 12 books, entrepreneur and founding partner of Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP law firm, and has been practicing law in Ridgefield for more than 35 years.

He has taught goal setting principles to professionals, business owners and students for decades.

Join us for this insightful look at how to create a personal plan for your long-term success followed by an entertaining social hour event of fun at the Lounsbury House in downtown Ridgefield.

Attorney Richard Hastings is founding partner of Hastings, Cohan & Walsh, LLP

This hour-long program will be followed by a Networking Social Hour sponsored by the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call (203) 438-6962 or visit lounsburyhouse.org.