Ridgefield Community: Lessons & Carols worship, other news Staff reports Dec. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14
Ridgefield will host its third annual Founders Hall-iday Light Fight from Dec. 9 through Dec. 18 to benefit Founders Hall’s diverse program of social, educational and physical fitness programs for today’s active seniors.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less
2 of14
With the holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business. Located in the historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18.
Keeler Tavern Musuem & History Center Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14
In keeping the with Ridgefield Garden Club's nearly 50 year tradition, Ridgefield Garden Club member Jennifer Purinton once again organized the purchase and delivery of 120 poinsettia plants to Meals on Wheels (MOW). MOW Operations Manager Theresa Miller then ensured that the festive flowers were distributed to grateful MOW clients (shown in photo) who proudly display and care for their plants year round.
Ridgefield Garden Club Show More Show Less
5 of14
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14
State Representative and newly elected CT Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas posed for a photo with Ms President US mentor Julia Knispel.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less
8 of14
Members of the Wilton Chapter of Ms President US posed for a photo with State Representative and newly elected CT Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas and former State Senator Toni Boucher.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14
Soprano Lydia Toperzer will perform a rendering of “O Holy Night” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Carols by Candlelight concert on Dec. 17.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less
11 of14
Members of the Ridgefield Chapter of the Ms President US gathered for a photo with State Representative and newly elected CT Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas and former State Senator Toni Boucher.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14
Bundle up and become a scientist with Steep Rock Association (SRA) by scanning sections of the Shepaug River for bald eagles on Jan. 7.
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less
14 of14
Local churches joins forces to bring Lessons & Carols worship to the community
Jesse Lee Church, Danbury United Methodist Church (UMC) and Bethel United Methodist Church (UMC) are coming together to lead the Lessons & Carols worship on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Church, 207 Main St. in Ridgefield.