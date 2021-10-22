Committee approves $4.7M in funds for vaccine efforts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A legislative committee on Friday approved a proposal from the state Department of Health and Human Services to use $4.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to boost the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The last-minute proposal from Gov. Chris Sununu and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette came this week after she withdrew the requests for the acceptance of $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccination funding that was rejected by the Executive Council last week.