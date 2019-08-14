Commission says no to land rezoning for Tennessee distillery

CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (AP) — A county commission is Tennessee has once again denied a land rezoning application by several residents hoping to open a small-batch distillery.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports the Montgomery County Commission voted to deny the Cunningham application on Monday, per the Regional Planning Commission's recommendation. This is the second time since 2016 that commissioners have denied the request by William Witkowski, David Spottiswood and Justin Jensen.

The trio had requested a patch of rural property off Highway 13 currently zoned to the AG Agricultural District be rezoned to the county's relatively new AGC Agricultural Commercial District classification.

The Agricultural District permits businesses that have a clear farming component; The distillery planned to use locally-grown corn. Nearby residents argued the business wouldn't fit the community and posed fire and environmental hazards.

___

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com