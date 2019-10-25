Two $1 million homes sold in Ridgefield last week

The home at 466 Ridgebury Road. The home at 466 Ridgebury Road. Photo: Realtor.com Photo: Realtor.com Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Two $1 million homes sold in Ridgefield last week 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

Eleven houses and one commercial property worth a total of $10,773,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22. Property transfers include:

19 Sylvan Drive: Joan MacDonald of Norwalk to Frank Rizzo of Syosset, N.Y., Oct. 9, $180,000.

41 Harding Drive: Matthew and Stephanie Donovan to Jody and Sara Minotti of Danbury, Oct. 10, $465,000.

22 West Lane (West Lane Inn): Deborah Prieger to West Lane Holdings LLC of High Ridge Avenue, Oct. 11, $2,305,000.

121 High Ridge Avenue: Elizabeth Montanari of Soundview Drive to Jill and Jeffrey Bornstein, Oct. 15, $705,000.

466 Ridgebury Road: Paul Levine to Kimberly Levitt and Theodore Schimenti of Danbury, Oct. 15, $647,000.

76 Overlook Drive: Harold Hval of Tuscon, Ariz. to Joel and Madeline Pidel, Oct. 15, $450,000.

36 Old Mill Road: Daniel and Meg Divitto of Bedford, N.Y., to Philip and Leah Pilla, Oct. 15, $2,425,000.

160 Nod Road: Estate of Davis Neville of Walpole, Mass. to Ashish Singh, Oct. 15, $602,500.

134 Limekiln Road: Helena Oh and Simon Choi to Eric and Blythe Zielinski, Oct. 16, $1,075,000.

641 Danbury Road: Ranchgood Realty Corp of Broadway, N.Y., to Ridgefield Office Equity LLC of Shelton, Oct. 17, $980,000.

15 Gay Road: Mildred Joyce of Danbury Road to Amanda and Timothy Kearney, Oct. 18, $408,500.

129 Haviland Road: Nathaniel and Cherylene Bulandi to Sonja Fisher of Erwinna, Penn., Oct. 18, $530,000.